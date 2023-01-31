Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘They really develop players here at Tualatin.’ 3 Timberwolves stars sign to play Division I college football
By Dan Brood Left to right in photo: Will Wilson, Jack Wagner, Richie Anderson — It’s been the plan for a long, long time now. Grow up playing football together, have a whole bunch of success, move on to play high-level football in college. While the paths and destinations differ, ...
brewpublic.com
Weekend In Beer – Beginning February 2, 2023
Get all set for the weekend with some fun beer events taking place across the state of Oregon. Things get underway later today with a Level Beer Video Game Showcase at Loyal Legion in Beaverton. Then a little later in the evening, Gigantic Brewing will host Seth Allen’s Live Comedy Extravaganza. If live music is your thing, 54 40 Beer will host Washougal Song Circle #3 across the mighty Columbia in Washougal, Washington.
The Daily Score
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work
At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn stands at the top ahead of monster clash with Tualatin
It’s been a tough week for some of the state’s top teams. The Metro League has become a full blender with teams beating each other, and one of Portland’s hottest scoring teams has struggled in the past week. And the fun is only getting started. West Linn...
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
orartswatch.org
Music News & Notes: New Music USA seeds new music in Portland
Portland is the first city in America to pluck the financial fruits of a new initiative from one of America’s most prominent contemporary music advocacy organizations. Ten local new music organizations will each receive one-time grants of $3,000 for general operating costs supporting programming and collaboration with US-based composers and artists from New Music USA’s new Small Grant Fund.
foodgressing.com
SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
lacamasmagazine.com
Eleven Camas High School Students Sign Letters of Intent Wednesday
The Camas High School Athletics Department celebrated 11 student-athletes Wednesday who are making their commitments to higher institutions as part of national signing day by signing their National Letter of Intent. Each of these seniors have made an impact in their particular sport and now look to challenge themselves at...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
opb.org
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute
An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
WWEEK
Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue
STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
Nike plans new store at Bridgeport Village, planning documents show
Nike may soon open a new store in Bridgeport Village, city planning documents suggest. The Portland Business Journal first reported this week that Nike will open in a space formerly occupied by Apple, which moved to another area of the shopping center. The publication indicated that signage posted outside the storefront says Nike by Bridgeport is “coming soon.”
Portland software engineer to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ TV show
Another Portlander will test his ability on the popular “Jeopardy!” quiz show on Thursday. Matthew Marcus, a software engineer, will be competing with two other players on the Feb. 2 episode. Ken Jennings will host. Marcus is the latest player from the Pacific Northwest to compete on “Jeopardy!”...
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
Cincinnati native Liz Dodd opens Queen Chili at Milwaukie Station
Diners, contestants wanted for the upcoming cook-off competition on Feb. 19 in Oregon City
Comments / 0