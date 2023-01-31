Yesterday morning I was in the grocery store line and the man behind me began singing "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." He pointed to my box of coffee and said he had been singing this song for many years. I was glad to know I was not the only baby boomer who would recall TV commercials and jingles and randomly sing them out loud. The tune this man cooned is from the popular Folgers Coffee television commercial that debuted in 1984. It's hard to believe that soon this beloved ad will be 40 years old.

