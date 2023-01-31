ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Cheryl E Preston

Folgers Coffee television commercial celebrates 4 decades

Yesterday morning I was in the grocery store line and the man behind me began singing "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." He pointed to my box of coffee and said he had been singing this song for many years. I was glad to know I was not the only baby boomer who would recall TV commercials and jingles and randomly sing them out loud. The tune this man cooned is from the popular Folgers Coffee television commercial that debuted in 1984. It's hard to believe that soon this beloved ad will be 40 years old.
MLive

What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like

Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
msn.com

Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands

The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report. But they're raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Free Report introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Taste Of Home

We Tried Starry, Pepsi’s New Lemon-Lime Soda—Will It Beat Sprite?

Ready to reach for the stars? Starry soda has arrived. The new caffeine-free lemon-lime drink is Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist. Pepsi hasn’t been resting on its reputation lately, with Pepsi S’mores, Pepsi Nutmeg and Nitro Pepsi all shaking up the cola world, so it’s only natural that the company’s getting jiggy with its lemon-lime offerings, too.
NBC2 Fort Myers

A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy