Time to let go: James Cameron finally admits that there was a way for Jack to survive Titanic
Ok Titanic fans, YouTube video essayists, and “Let’s debate this topic” Hinge prompt users everywhere: it’s time to put this one to rest once and for all. From the mouth of James Cameron himself, Jack could have maybe, possibly survived his watery grave at the end of Titanic. But there are still, according to the director, “a lot of variables” to consider. And no, he couldn’t have just gotten on the door with Rose.
Disney and Russell T. Davies are bringing a bigger budget to Doctor Who, but not way bigger
Doctor Who is taking some big swings for its next season ahead of its 60th anniversary, bringing back not only original (reboot) showrunner Russell T. Davies, but fan-favorite stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well—and if you want to get into the weeds of it, Tennant is also playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, not the same Doctor he played when he was originally on the show. On top of that, Disney+ has bought up the show’s international streaming rights (it’ll still air on the BBC in places that get the BBC), giving it a bigger and more accessible platform than it has had in years (and maybe ever).
Read this: more contestants describe "absolutely inhumane conditions" on Netflix's Squid Game reality show
Believe it or not, the reality show based on Netflix’s dystopian drama Squid Game appears to have had a dark side. If the competition series didn’t have sinister undertones already, allegations from three members of the 456-contestant pool paint an even more uncomfortable picture, of freezing temperatures, marathon challenges, and going to bed hungry.
The Traitors proves that America is clearly losing the war for ridiculous high-concept reality shows
The past several hundred years have made it abundantly clear that America isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, but this violently selfish, racist, and sexist dump is occasionally good at stuff. People seem to like our superhero movies, for one thing, and nobody can take that away from us! But something we, as a nation, seem to be terrible at is creating ridiculous high-concept reality shows.
Netflix orders a second season of That '90s Show
Buoyed by the undeniable and unstoppable power of Double Nostalgia—first, for the decade in question itself, and then also for the show it serves as a sequel revival to—Netflix’s That ’70s Show follow-up That ’90s Show has apparently been a big enough hit for the streamer that it’s already rolling out the renewal notices. And while “Hey, we’re for sure giving you a second season” has become less of a guarantee of a renewal in the streaming ecosystem than it used to be—what with the wave of shows that have found themselves un-renewed in recent months—we’d be surprised if this return trip to the land of Formans and Kelsos wouldn’t actually get its own return trip.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
In today's least shocking news, the Squid Game reality show is reportedly an exploitative, rigged mess
Shockingly, the extremely ill-advised Netflix reality game show based on the Netflix scripted series about a game show where the powerful exploit the poor through a series of extremely dangerous challenges is, wait for it, exploitative, dangerous, and now allegedly scripted as well. Whoever could have guessed!. An unnamed participant...
NBC gives an early second season renewal to the Night Court revival
When looking at the scheduling decisions made by major networks and streamers, it often feels like you’re watching a series of extremely expensive games of chance all play out at once. Nobody actually knows what’s going to hit, so why not green light five more dating reality show? A drama series about a doctor with anosmia. A gritty modern-day take on The Three Musketeers. Hell, why not reboot Night Court, of all things, while you’re at it?
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
It’s 1923 all over again as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Paramount+ drama renewed
It’s another triumph for Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone cinematic universe. 1923, the Dutton ancestor prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The show is currently midway through its super-successful first season, which depicts the family navigating Prohibition, drought, and the looming Great Depression.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
Avatar producer confirms Oona Chaplin will be the leader of those scary "Ash" Na'vi we've been hearing about
Now that Avatar: The Way Of Water has cemented the franchise’s status as a certified cinematic steamroller, with two separate movies currently sitting at the top of the all-time box office charts, the movie’s producers have started talking in a slightly more concrete way about their plans for the third, fourth, and fifth films in James Cameron’s space-faring odyssey. (There’s nothing like getting all the money to boost your confidence, it turns out.) Specially, producer Jon Landau—whose collaborations with Cameron, dating back to 1997 and Titanic, have now made him one of the single most successful movie producers in human history—has revealed a few more details about each film, including confirming that Oona Chaplin will star in the third movie as one of its primary antagonists, Varang, the leader of the “aggressive” Ash People.
Netflix drops Sky High series trailer (no, not that Sky High)
We are truly saddened to be the bearers of bad news, but the iconic 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie Sky High is not actually coming back as a Netflix series, despite what this headline (and our wildest hopes and dreams) might suggest. We’re assuming this is largely because Nicholas Braun (who was very much in the original movie and very, very blonde) is a little busy with Succession right now, but fingers crossed he can work on something else as soon as season 4 premieres.
There's never been a better time to watch Columbo
When it comes to concepts, style, and format, one man’s fingerprints are all over today’s entertainment landscape: Peter Falk’s Lieutenant Columbo. The blue-collar homicide detective from the eponymous NBC series Columbo has enjoyed a resurgence of interest in the past year, particularly among a younger audience. It’s not older viewers reminiscing about the series, which began in 1971, who are making Columbo fan art and running Columbo-centric Twitter accounts. Rather, it’s a tidal wave of new fans who’ve found comfort in the methods of an unassuming Los Angeles police lieutenant.
The Pogues have nothing left to lose in Outer Banks' season 3 trailer
If Pogues versus Kooks was the driving conflict in Outer Banks’ first season, its third season’s first trailer cements just how far our central band of sandy, sunkissed teens straight out of a novel Sarah Dessen might write after an especially affecting screening of National Treasure. Last seen stranded on a deserted island, high school is all but a distant memory for our protagonists now— they have bigger fish to fry.
Armie Hammer admits to being emotionally abusive in first interview since scandal
Two years after reports began emerging of allegations of strange—and sometimes criminal—behavior against Armie Hammer, the actor has given his first interview, to the online newsletter Air Mail. In the interview, Hammer discusses a variety of topics about the general trajectory of his life over the last two years, including admitting to being emotionally abusive to some of the women who’ve come forward with allegations against him—but also denying accusations of rape.
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
Shrinking fully embraces grief and Phoebe Bridgers
That was the line that hooked me. Because if Shrinking was going to lure me into its arguably pat if well-meaning comedy, it might as well do it with current queen of sad, Phoebe Bridgers. And, of course, Shrinking’s decision to anchor its third episode on Ms. Bridgers’ music (which...
Shyamalan and his co-writers talk about why they changed Knock At The Cabin's ending
[Note: This article contains major spoilers for both Knock At The Cabin and its source novel, The Cabin At The End Of The World.]. The cultural conversation around M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography tends to gravitate toward endings. From The Sixth Sense onward, Shyamalan has favored, for decades now, a storytelling style wherein the last few minutes of his movies serve as a key to unlocking a fuller understanding of all the ones that came before. And while the general merits of all that preceding filmmaking render accusations that he’s not much more than a glorified twist merchant unfair, it’s also been a persistent aspect of his style, one he’s steered into quite happily as the years have gone on.
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
