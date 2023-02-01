Now that Avatar: The Way Of Water has cemented the franchise’s status as a certified cinematic steamroller, with two separate movies currently sitting at the top of the all-time box office charts, the movie’s producers have started talking in a slightly more concrete way about their plans for the third, fourth, and fifth films in James Cameron’s space-faring odyssey. (There’s nothing like getting all the money to boost your confidence, it turns out.) Specially, producer Jon Landau—whose collaborations with Cameron, dating back to 1997 and Titanic, have now made him one of the single most successful movie producers in human history—has revealed a few more details about each film, including confirming that Oona Chaplin will star in the third movie as one of its primary antagonists, Varang, the leader of the “aggressive” Ash People.

2 DAYS AGO