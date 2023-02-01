Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
NC bills targeting LGBTQ kids latest in national culture war
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by Republican state legislators this week targeting LGBTQ children are part of a broader culture-war trend in statehouses around the country. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide so far this year, including some similar to the bills filed here in North Carolina, according to advocates for the LGBTQ community.
Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights
WASHINGTON — Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay...
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
When can ex-felons vote in NC? High court hears arguments in voting rights case
RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that may ultimately decide when people convicted of a felony can vote again in North Carolina. Ex-felons are allowed to vote in the state only after they finish probation and parole and pay off court fees. Activists say voting rights should be restored as soon as someone finishes their prison sentence, and that North Carolina law discriminates against Black people, who are more likely to have a felony conviction, and against people without enough money to pay fines.
Wilson County farmer's 'goat grams' add eastern NC feel to Valentine's Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — One woman is introducing a new way to celebrate Valentine's Day, putting an eastern North Carolina spin on things. Instead of bringing flowers, why not show love to your Valentine with a goat visit this year!. Sarah Ratley, the owner of Painted Farmer, said goat...
DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses
A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality
A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
NC ticket purchased in Garner wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
GARNER, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The $2 winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on N.C. Highway 50 in Garner. It was one of two tickets to win $1 million in the nationwide drawing; the other winner was in Florida.
North Carolina Medicaid director Dave Richard to retire
RALEIGH, N.C. — The official who oversaw the conversion of North Carolina’s Medicaid agency to managed care will retire from state government at the end of the month, the state health department said on Thursday. Dave Richard, the deputy secretary for Medicaid for the last eight years, guided...
Duke scholars: It may be too late for TikTok ban to be effective
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, joined the chorus Thursday of voices calling for a ban on the TikTok app. Use of the short-video app created by a Chinese company is already banned in North Carolina on any devices owned by the state or those given to state employees for their work. The governor’s office says cybersecurity professionals have identified security risks with it.
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination
NEW YORK — Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0