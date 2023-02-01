ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NC bills targeting LGBTQ kids latest in national culture war

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills filed by Republican state legislators this week targeting LGBTQ children are part of a broader culture-war trend in statehouses around the country. More than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed nationwide so far this year, including some similar to the bills filed here in North Carolina, according to advocates for the LGBTQ community.
ALABAMA STATE
Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights

WASHINGTON — Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes' rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay...
ARIZONA STATE
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
NEBRASKA STATE
When can ex-felons vote in NC? High court hears arguments in voting rights case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that may ultimately decide when people convicted of a felony can vote again in North Carolina. Ex-felons are allowed to vote in the state only after they finish probation and parole and pay off court fees. Activists say voting rights should be restored as soon as someone finishes their prison sentence, and that North Carolina law discriminates against Black people, who are more likely to have a felony conviction, and against people without enough money to pay fines.
DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses

A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
RALEIGH, NC
NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality

A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
Duke scholars: It may be too late for TikTok ban to be effective

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, joined the chorus Thursday of voices calling for a ban on the TikTok app. Use of the short-video app created by a Chinese company is already banned in North Carolina on any devices owned by the state or those given to state employees for their work. The governor’s office says cybersecurity professionals have identified security risks with it.
COLORADO STATE
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
MAINE STATE
Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination

NEW YORK — Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
