RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that may ultimately decide when people convicted of a felony can vote again in North Carolina. Ex-felons are allowed to vote in the state only after they finish probation and parole and pay off court fees. Activists say voting rights should be restored as soon as someone finishes their prison sentence, and that North Carolina law discriminates against Black people, who are more likely to have a felony conviction, and against people without enough money to pay fines.

23 HOURS AGO