Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
LevelField acquires Chicago-based and FDIC-insured Burling Bank to offer TradFi and Crypto
“Through the carefully developed suite of products we can address our customers’ interests in digital assets and introduce them to LevelField’s safe, simple, and secure platform.”. LevelField Financial has announced the acquisition deal of Burling Bank, an FDIC-insured, Illinois state-chartered bank providing business and personal banking services, in...
financefeeds.com
Binance acquires troubled crypto exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired a majority stake in the troubled South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX. Yibo Ling, chief business officer at Binance told Bloomberg the deal was funded by the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), which the exchange established in November to help reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX collapse. At the time, CEO CZ committed $1 billion to the fund at a public address, with an additional $1 billion to be added if the need arises.
financefeeds.com
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
financefeeds.com
PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer
LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely.
financefeeds.com
Billionaire philanthropic fund taps Options Technology to address risk of cyber threats
“At Options, we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with a fully comprehensive technology stack that eliminates the dependency on costly integration systems. This, alongside our global connectivity infrastructure and an ecosystem of best-in-class cloud-agnostic solutions, is what makes Options the industry’s IT managed services provider of choice.”
financefeeds.com
FF Simple and Smart Trades says Goodbye to CySEC authorization
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) confirmed that it has wholly withdrawn the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licenses of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd. According to the regulatory announcement, the firm had its CIF authorization withdrawn on its own request and the surrender of their respective...
financefeeds.com
Kraken exits Middle East, closes UAE office
Digital currency exchange Kraken will close down its operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE and lay off the majority of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa. According to a Bloomberg report, the move comes as part of a retrenchment that involves cutting almost a third of its global workforce, another sign of consolidation in the battered crypto industry.
financefeeds.com
Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings launch JV for crypto asset custodian in Japan
“Zodia Custody is both proud and excited to be working with SBI DAH to help set up SBI Zodia Custody; the first tier 1 crypto asset custodian for institutions in Japan.”. Standard Chartered’s crypto asset subsidiary Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings have agreed to launch a joint venture in Japan that will act as a Japan-based crypto assets custodian, targeting institutional clients.
financefeeds.com
Stash appoints Liza Landsman as CEO to further grow investing app
Stash is an investing and banking app with over 2 million active subscribers. Its subscription plans start at just $3 a month, and offer a range of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. Stash, the innovative fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, has appointed Liza...
financefeeds.com
DeFi firm Aurox launches SEC-compliant crowdfunding campaign on tZERO
“This is a great opportunity for us to raise capital from our community and the broader public on a leading fully regulated platform. We are confident that the tZERO Markets platform will provide us with the exposure and reach we need to attract a diverse investors to support our business growth.”
financefeeds.com
Shining the Light in Crypto’s Dark Places
Something changed in regulators’ minds after the November crash of the FTX crypto exchange. After watching local exchange Atom Asset Management put a freeze on withdrawals following the fiasco, Hong Kong Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced that “insiders can no longer claim they are above regulation or that governments just don’t ‘get it’. The hype has turned out to be just like any other financial manias of the past”.
financefeeds.com
XTB revenues hits zł1.45 billion in 2022, Q4 earnings disappoint
Poland-based Forex and CFDs broker, XTB has reported its final results for Q4 of 2022 and the full fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, showing one of its most successful corporate years. Compared to a subdued performance during the previous year, XTB saw a surge in trading activity on...
financefeeds.com
Financial Commission Adds Sam Low to Dispute Resolution Committee
The Financial Commission (FinaCom PLC), a dispute resolution service that caters to the financial services industry, has appointed Sam Low as the newest member of its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). He joins the Financial Commission during a time of expansion for the self-regulatory association. The commission recently added several new...
financefeeds.com
Paxos opens R&D center in Israel to focus on transaction signing and crypto custody security
“Paxos is looking to expand its team in Israel in 2023 and beyond, giving engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge financial products and shape the future of the global economy.”. Paxos has opened an engineering research and development center focused on security and cryptography in Israel. The center aims...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers volumes snap three-month losing streak
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes rose in January, an indication that investor confidence in the financial markets is rebounding after having been fairly mixed over the past few months. More buyers came into the market last month amid recent stock gains that have been...
financefeeds.com
Italian watchdog red flags Olympus Brokers, UnicoFX and Allfina Group
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
financefeeds.com
Invast Global ramps up its offering with 10 soft commodity CFDs
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has expanded its offering with the addition of ten soft commodity CFDs, which increases their index and commodity CFD offering to 35 instruments. Invast’s institutional clients can now trade natural, cultivated products such as Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Copper, Coffee Robusta, Coffee Arabica, US Heating Oil,...
financefeeds.com
FCA took down 14 times more misleading ads in 2022 thanks to technology
The FCA has made significant improvements to the digital tools it uses to find problem firms and misleading adverts. These improvements have enabled it to work through a much larger number of cases compared with 2021. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced it demanded the removal or amendment of...
financefeeds.com
DTCC says financial market infrastructures face climate-related risks
“Climate change is no longer being considered exclusively an environmental issue, but a multifaceted source of economic and financial risks that could threaten the stability of the financial ecosystem. As such, DTCC includes climate-related financial risk as one of the many potential systemic threats that it actively analyzes and monitors.”
Comments / 0