Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Related
Lakers ‘Pessimistic’ About Completing Kyrie Irving Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have become one of the most heavily linked teams to Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving following his trade request. The NBA All-Star starter is widely expected to be playing for a new team after the February 9th deadline. It’s no secret that LeBron James would appreciate...
Leonard, George Lead Clippers in Overtime Win vs. Knicks
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime. Kawhi Leonard led with 35 points, but Paul George was just a little behind with 30 points. The Clips have now won seven of their last nine games. The Clippers led by...
Saddiq Bey’s Big Night Leads Pistons To Win vs. Hornets
During the Friday night NBA slate, the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 behind Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. On Monday, the Pistons lost 111-105 in Dallas. Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards had to be postponed due to airplane problems and weather in Texas.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Thwart Late Rally vs. Pelicans Despite Injury
During Thursday night’s NBA slate, Luka Doncic was injured on a hard fall after Dallas Mavericks led by 27 points. Two incorrect calls were acknowledged in the final seconds. This gave the New Orleans Pelicans their only chance to end their losing streak, reaching 10 consecutive games. By the...
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Sits Out Amid Trade Rumors; Lakers, Mavs, Suns Linked
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to right calf pain. He has emerged as the central focus of the latest NBA trade rumors. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Irving told the Nets Friday that...
Markannen, Conley Lead Jazz To Win vs. Raptors
The Utah Jazz achieved a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley combined for 28 points and 13 rebounds. “Taking my time, having a little more patience, not just going right away and being a little bit stronger with...
VanVleet, Trent Lead Raptors To Road Win vs. Rockets
During the Friday night NBA slate, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Houston Rockets 117-111 to snap a two-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, and Gary Trent Jr. added 29 to lead the Raptors. In spite of a slow start to the season, Nurse is impressed with VanVleet’s performance.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton Dominates In Win vs. Pistons
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-100 behind the 31 points and 16 rebounds of Deandre Ayton. The Suns have now won eight of their last 10 games, including a win at Boston on Friday, and Devin Booker is approaching the return of his career.
Joel Embiid’s 76ers Handily Defeat Struggling Spurs
In their eighth straight loss, the struggling San Antonio Spurs were defeated 137-125 by the Philadelphia 76ers in part of the Friday night NBA slate. The Sixers were led by Joel Embiid, who tallied 33 points and 10 rebounds. Philadelphia, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, was...
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks need to get some help for Luka Doncic at the NBA trade deadline if they are going to succeed. Having to admit such a thing may seem strange at first. There are few players in the NBA that are as gifted as Doncic. He is capable of making shots that most of us could never even imagine making. In what way could he possibly need help from anyone?
OG Anunoby Trade Rumors: Grizzlies, Pelicans Near Bidding War?
Right now there aren’t many teams in the NBA that are ready to be sellers ahead of the deadline. All but four teams are within four games of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, so finding ways to upgrade rosters has not yet materialized. One team that people are keeping an eye on in that regard is the Toronto Raptors.
Lakers Focused On Trade For Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
It wouldn’t be an NBA trade season without rumors floating around about the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka has already made one move, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. However, many people do not believe that they are done making deals.
Mikal Bridges Leads Suns To Surprise Win vs. Celtics
During the Friday night NBA slate, Devin Booker watched his Phoenix Suns teammates achieve a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics from the sidelines. Regarding his return timetable, Booker said he was “rounding third.” He hasn’t played since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas. The Suns defeated...
Eric Gordon, Tari Eason Lead Rockets To Surprise Win vs. Thunder
During the NBA’s Wednesday night slate, Eric Gordon scored 25 points, and Tari Eason scored 20 points to lead the Houston Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder. After dropping 18 of their previous 19 games, the Rockets (13-38) have won three out of their last five contests. While Jalen...
Trae Young’s Hawks Take Down Lauri Markkanen’s Jazz
During the Friday night NBA slate, Trae Young scored 27 points and had six assists in the Atlanta Hawks‘ 115-108 win over Utah Jazz. De’Andre Hunter added another 26 points. Onyeka Okongwu scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray had 13 points and eight assists. In its last four road games, Atlanta has won three of them.
Cam Thomas Scores 44, Leads Big Nets’ Comeback vs. Wizards
During the Saturday night NBA slate, Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a dramatic win over the Washington Wizards 125-123 after rallying from a 23-point deficit. The Nets also had their largest comeback win this season, sweeping the regular-season series...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 54, Leads Comeback Win vs. Clippers
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their 106-105 win over the LA Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo fueled that late rally by scoring 20 of his 54 points during the final period. “Tomorrow I think I’m going to go to...
This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles
Is there anything more annoying than imagining a scenario several times, only for it to actually come true? It is possible that some NBA fans will feel that way this season. If you are lucky, you may end up with a long-time crush or land the job of your dreams. Every time you buy a lottery ticket, you imagine that you will win one – but imagine how it feels if you actually win one.
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0