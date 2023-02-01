ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
Simons, Lillard Lead Trail Blazers To Win vs. Wizards

In a 124-116 win during the Friday night NBA slate, the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit led by Anfernee Simons to defeat the Washington Wizards. The Trail Blazers finally passed the Wizards in the fourth quarter after Simons made six of Portland’s nine three-pointers in the third. A total of 9 of 12 shots from beyond the arc were made by Simons.
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks need to get some help for Luka Doncic at the NBA trade deadline if they are going to succeed. Having to admit such a thing may seem strange at first. There are few players in the NBA that are as gifted as Doncic. He is capable of making shots that most of us could never even imagine making. In what way could he possibly need help from anyone?
Mikal Bridges Leads Suns To Surprise Win vs. Celtics

During the Friday night NBA slate, Devin Booker watched his Phoenix Suns teammates achieve a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics from the sidelines. Regarding his return timetable, Booker said he was “rounding third.” He hasn’t played since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas. The Suns defeated...
This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles

Is there anything more annoying than imagining a scenario several times, only for it to actually come true? It is possible that some NBA fans will feel that way this season. If you are lucky, you may end up with a long-time crush or land the job of your dreams. Every time you buy a lottery ticket, you imagine that you will win one – but imagine how it feels if you actually win one.
Trae Young’s Hawks Take Down Lauri Markkanen’s Jazz

During the Friday night NBA slate, Trae Young scored 27 points and had six assists in the Atlanta Hawks‘ 115-108 win over Utah Jazz. De’Andre Hunter added another 26 points. Onyeka Okongwu scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray had 13 points and eight assists. In its last four road games, Atlanta has won three of them.
