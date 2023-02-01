Ranking conference contenders as NBA trade deadline approches

Things might look a lot different in a week.

While there’s still the buyout market and free agents available to NBA teams who don’t make a trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, many of the most significant moves will likely be the result of deals made in the next week. There appear to be more buyers than sellers in the trade market, giving teams like Toronto and Utah a lot of leverage in negotiations.

Taking into account the first 50 or so games of the season and what teams have at their disposal to potentially improve, here are the teams best situated heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline and beyond:

Western Conference

1. Memphis Grizzlies

Championship teams have to be able to answer a lot of different questions, and the Grizzlies are looking pretty smart right now. They’ve got the league’s best defensive rating (109.7) star power with Ja Morant, knockdown shooting from Desmond Bane and an imposing front court featuring a Defensive Player of the Year candidate (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and one of the baddest dudes in the NBA (Steven Adams). What separates Memphis from Denver is the ability to add to that core. Memphis owns all of its first-round picks, with another from Golden State at their disposal, and a handful of young players to aid another team’s rebuild. If Memphis can add a guy like OG Anunoby, watch out.

Prediction: Western Conference Finalist

2. Denver Nuggets

The question for Denver is how much better the best team in the West can get. Can the Nuggets maintain or manage to improve on the level of defense they played in January? Denver had the league’s fourth-best defensive rating, 111.3, in the month, entering Tuesday’s game against New Orleans. The minutes not played by Nikola Jokic also remain a concern. Can the Nuggets find a way to shore up the second unit via trade or the buyout market? An easier-than-average schedule the rest of the way paired with the league’s best offense should allow the Nuggets to comfortably finish above the mess that follows.

Prediction: Western Conference Finalist

3. Golden State Warriors

Look now, because the Warriors are coming. Golden State’s up to fifth in the conference after winning three in a row. As long as they keep the core healthy and happy, the Warriors are going to have something to say in the playoffs. It will be especially concerning for the rest of the West if Golden State doesn’t have to fight to the finish.

Prediction: Tough out in second round.

4. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is in a bit of a funny spot. The Suns still rely on the same guys who led the franchise to a 64-18 record last season and a trip to the finals the year before, but a change in ownership brings some uncertainty into the franchise’s direction moving forward.

If the Suns can get some help from an expected Jae Crowder trade, there’s reason to believe the Suns can contend for a spot in the conference finals.

Prediction: Second-round exit.

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks, as currently constructed, are pretty predictable. It’s a matter of slowing Luka Doncic or taking a chance by leaving their shooters open. Dallas should be among the buyers at the trade deadline in an attempt to acquire someone who can help carry some of the offensive weight. It feels like it would take an unlikely blockbuster trade to get the Mavericks into the contender status.

Prediction: First-round exit

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Will all that load management pay off? It might if the Clippers can turn some of their depth pieces into an upgraded third wheel to roll with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Utah’s Mike Conley feel like natural fits with the Clippers, and Ty Lue is a good enough coach to lead that kind of roster into the playoffs.

Prediction: Last team to avoid play-in game, first-round exit

7. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have plenty of picks whenever they decide to go all in after trading Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. The question now is if it’s the right time. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram continue to struggle with injury.

Prediction: Play-in winner, first-round exit

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards’s continued ascension leads the Timberwolves to the playoffs, even if it requires the way and a couple of extra games. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are an interesting pairing, but the wrong matchup could make for a short stay in the playoff, especially if there aren’t any upgrades. A D’Angelo Russell trade makes sense, especially if Tim Connelly is interested in reuniting with Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, as has been rumored.

Prediction: Play-in winner, first-round exit

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics

After coming up short a season ago, the Celtics are a deserved title favorite. They are fourth in offensive and defensive rating, and their 5.7 net rating is the best in the NBA. Like the Grizzlies, they’re able to answer a lot of different questions.

Prediction: Eastern Conference finalist

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo probably won’t win the Most Valuable Player this year, but he came make a strong clam to be the world’s best player with another championship run.

Prediction: Eastern Conference finalist

3. Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's and Kyrie Irving’s ability to isolate and hit tough shots are a nightmare for opposing defenses, but the high level of variability of their offensive approach and their injury history make an early exit equally as probable.

Prediction: Second-round exit

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

This feels like the year before the year for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have made strides, but another year of seasoning will be needed to crack the conference finals.

Prediction: Second-round exit

5. Philadelphia 76ers

There’s not much of a route for the 76ers to get significantly better at the deadline, but there’s enough talent for them to comfortably avoid the play-in portion of the postseason.

Prediction: First-round exit

6. Atlanta Hawks

There’s a clear top five in the East, and the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt is the best of the rest. Atlanta might have more moves to make this offseason.

Prediction: First-round exit

7. New York Knicks

There’s enough talent to plan for playoff basketball at The Garden, but it won’t last long.

Prediction: Play-in winner, first-round exit

8. Miami Heat

The championship window for the current Heat core is closing quickly.

Prediction: Play-in winner, first-round exit