Please help the Foundation Dauphin Marching Band in Borgne, Haiti (Sister City of Honeoye Falls) celebrate 10 years of success while they continue to create joy in dark times. 10 years ago in February, the instruments donated from folks in Rochester and Honeoye Falls, NY and through the group Hungry for Music arrived in Borgne and were blessed in a ceremony at the church. The next week, the children started to learn to play them. By May they were marching in the street with their instruments to accompany me with joyful noises as I arrived to visit, leading me from the tap tap station to the Foundation Dauphin building in a festive parade. The band has since touched hundreds of children with the joy of learning to play an instrument and creating beautiful music together. They now play festivals, funerals, and weddings, sometimes for pay. They have won “battle of the bands” competitions and have purchased their own uniforms with their earnings multiple times. The older students now teach the younger ones, and three talented band members are enrolled in a music teacher training program.

HONEOYE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO