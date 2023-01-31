ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jason Derulo faces race against time to be fit for headline Super Bowl show

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jason Derulo is facing a race against time to be fit for his Super Bowl performance after breaking his foot while playing basketball with friends.

The singer is expected to perform on February 12, when Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona .

But his live performance has been compromised by a torn ligament sustained during basketball match three weeks ago, with the singer now unable to walk without a cane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAEEw_0kYB2NOY00

Derulo had leaped into the air for a rebound before landing awkwardly on a rival player's foot, TMZ reports.

The singer is understood to have avoided surgery after having stem cell injections to speed up his recovery ahead of the Super Bowl show, and is now undergoing daily physical therapy.

Little more than a week ago he performed with the aid of crutches before the first match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 at Dubai International Stadium.

Derulo is expected to perform next weekend after being named alongside The Black Keys as a headliner for the NFL TikTok Tailgate, which takes place ahead of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZp2r_0kYB2NOY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dutIy_0kYB2NOY00

While it's unclear if he will be fully fit ahead of the show, the singer is understood to be adamant that he will take to the stage regardless - even if he needs crutches to do it.

Derulo is also set to judge a new BBC Three series, Project Icon in the hope to shape a new star into the industry.

The six-part series will see eight aspiring artists to compete against each other to see whether they can transform from a bedroom singer into an all-round music star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bblIc_0kYB2NOY00

The ShowTime at the Apollo winner and The Voice semi-finalist, will be joined on the judging panel by Derulo's long-term manager Frank Harris.

The judging panel, which also features British singer Becky Hill, will put the contestants through their paces with a number of real world challenges while BBC Radio 1's Jordan North hosts the show.

The artists will all post about their music exploits on their social platforms inspired by Derulo's own career story.

At the end of the series, the winner will receive a US music deal with Derulo's label Future History, a collaboration with Jason Derulo, and a live performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5rmJ_0kYB2NOY00

Derulo rebuilt his profile on social media and on films, gained a new legion of fans and his popularity soared. Now, he wants to share his formula with eight rough diamonds and give one the chance to follow in his footsteps.

He said: 'The world of music has changed and being a superstar with staying power today requires a lot more than just singing.

'Project Icon is the first TV show that will challenge contestants on all realistic skills an artist today should have for a real shot at being an Icon.'

