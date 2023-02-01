Read full article on original website
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said
NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk
A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's...
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room. Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M. The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Mich…
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
2 Charged In Theft Of Hairless Cat, High-End Goods In Fairfield County Hotel Burglary
A man and woman have been charged in connection with the theft of a hairless cat named Princess and high-end goods at a Fairfield County hotel.The burglary took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.During the burglary, Princess was taken along wit…
Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
Meriden police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Lewis Avenue
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Lewis Avenue Wednesday night. Meriden officers said they responded to the roadway around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person laying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center. When crews arrived at the scene, they found 58-year-old […]
