ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox5ny.com

Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Meriden police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Lewis Avenue

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Lewis Avenue Wednesday night. Meriden officers said they responded to the roadway around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person laying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center. When crews arrived at the scene, they found 58-year-old […]
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy