West Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Man found fatally shot on Pahokee street

PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
PAHOKEE, FL
wflx.com

Man found shot dead in Pahokee

An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound. Palm Beach County Fire...
PAHOKEE, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Targeted shooting reported on 45th Street in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– Three people were hospitalized after a targeted shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. along 45th Street between Military Trail and Village Boulevard. West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles, told reporters that the shooting occurred following an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,. At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.
JUPITER, FL

