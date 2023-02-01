WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO