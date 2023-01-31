Mary M. Vogel passed away on November 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara at the age of 94. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Mary attended Dominican High School and Louisiana State University where she obtained her B.S. in Nursing. She was passionate about her profession as a Registered Nurse in New Orleans, where she worked at Charity Hospital, as well in public health, and pediatrics. She met her husband, Dean, while he was interning at Charity Hospital. They married in Rochester, MN in 1959, while Dean was in medical residency at the Mayo Clinic. In 1963, they moved to Santa Barbara where they raised four children. Mary was active in the community, sitting on the board of what is now called the Mental Wellness Center. A kind, compassionate, and fun-loving person, she had many friends and interests. She loved to travel with her husband, Dean, and play tennis with her friends. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily habit of doing the crossword puzzle.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO