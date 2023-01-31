Read full article on original website
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo GrandeMent MediaArroyo Grande, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Sentinels of the Past
I was only researching the history of a house on East Haley Street for my Great House Detective column in July 2021. But something unexpected happened, and I ended up wandering all over Santa Barbara. The house on Haley has an old sandstone hitching post on the front parkway. The homeowners are especially proud of their post. I wondered how many hitching posts we still had and where they were.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Pictures from Home’: From Santa Barbara to Broadway
Art imitates life, and for Santa Barbara musician Kenny Sultan, the new Broadway play Pictures from Home achieves an authenticity beyond metaphor: The production will actually feature pictures of the Sultan family, pictures taken by Kenny’s brother, Larry Sultan. Pictures from Home, which opened this month at Studio 54, is inspired by Larry Sultan’s pivotal photographic memoir of the same name — and features Tony winner Nathan Lane as the father figure; Olivier award winner Zoë Wanamaker as the Sultan matriarch; and Tony winner Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan himself. “It’s my mom, dad, and brother onstage,” says Kenny Sultan. “It’s surreal. I’m going to need a stiff drink before that one!”
Santa Barbara Independent
Looking to the Localfor Docs to Watch
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. We’re just starting to scratch the surface of the treasure trove of films to look forward to at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A few things to mark your calendars for (with many more to come):
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary M. Vogel
Mary M. Vogel passed away on November 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara at the age of 94. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Mary attended Dominican High School and Louisiana State University where she obtained her B.S. in Nursing. She was passionate about her profession as a Registered Nurse in New Orleans, where she worked at Charity Hospital, as well in public health, and pediatrics. She met her husband, Dean, while he was interning at Charity Hospital. They married in Rochester, MN in 1959, while Dean was in medical residency at the Mayo Clinic. In 1963, they moved to Santa Barbara where they raised four children. Mary was active in the community, sitting on the board of what is now called the Mental Wellness Center. A kind, compassionate, and fun-loving person, she had many friends and interests. She loved to travel with her husband, Dean, and play tennis with her friends. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily habit of doing the crossword puzzle.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology
If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Truly Impactful’ Research at UC Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Climate sensing. Neural circuits. Active matter. Molecular beam epitaxy. Multimedia learning. Five UC Santa Barbara professors in disciplines spanning geology to biology, physics to psychology have been selected as this year’s newest fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
Santa Barbara Independent
Gallery Los Olivos Welcomes Award-Winning Artist Annie Hoffman
Gallery Los Olivos presents Seeing Ourselves in Color, a collection of paintings by Central Coast painter Annie Hoffman. Known for her exceptional focus on color, light, and movement, Hoffman has been praised for her particular ability to bring life to her paintings, capturing her subjects in fleeting moments of emotion and providing her viewers with an overwhelming, yet transient, sense of joy. Her work spans multiple genres, from landscape to portraiture and still life — this exhibit will focus on her figurative paintings, which capture people in everyday scenarios, emphasizing her ability to display movement and feeling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Discovered at Dos Pueblos High School
On Wednesday, Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) staff announced that graffiti of a swastika symbol was recently found on a pole in the Dos Pueblos High School athletic stadium. “While we have not determined the perpetrator, Santa Barbara Unified condemns this hateful act in the strongest possible terms,” the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Who Will Pay the Price for UC Workers’ Raises?
Last year’s union-backed strikes across University of California campuses won historic raises for its 48,000 academic workers, but UC campuses are now faced with the challenge of funding the wage increases set within those new labor contracts. Cuts to graduate student admissions are being considered as a potential avenue...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s The Coral Sea Releases New Album Golden Planet Sky
Written right here in Santa Barbara, The Coral Sea, a music project started by singer-songwriter Rey Villalobos, just released their new album Golden Planet Sky, a mix of indie and folk reminiscent of Beach House and “exactly everything I’ve been doing in the past” says Villalobos. Featuring nine songs produced on Villalobos’s artist-run label, you can really feel each and every song course through you as you listen.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Harbor Reopens After Nearly Three Weeks
This Sunday, January 28, the mouth of the Santa Barbara Harbor was sufficiently dredged to allow boats of all sizes to come in and out of the waterfront without an emergency escort by the Harbor Patrol. The harbor had been effectively closed since January 9, in part, because about two years’ worth of sand had been deposited within a 24-48 hour time period during unusually high swells — 12-14 feet high — that scoured the coast only a few days prior to the recent major storms.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Updates Deal with Tesla for Renewable Energy Storage
The Santa Barbara City Council updated the terms to a two-part contract between the city and Tesla Inc. for a renewable energy system at the Cater Water Treatment Plant, which will allocate 10 percent of a combined million-dollar tax credit to the city and the other 90 percent to Tesla to cover increased project costs.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Santa Barbara Dance Theater’s Intimacy & Autonomy
Santa Barbara Dance Theater marked its 46th anniversary with Intimacy & Autonomy at the Hatlen Theater, January 18-22. Under the direction of new SBDT Artistic Director, Brandon Whited (Associate Professor of Dance/Director of Dance Performance), this show featured two guest choreographers in addition to Whited’s own premiere work. Partial...
Santa Barbara Independent
Band Applications Open for 2023 Concerts in the Park Series
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 02/02/2023. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000. Like many...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Muneio
Mary Muneio quietly passed away on January 3, 2023, in Santa Barbara. She was pre-deceased by her three older brothers, Louis, Ralph, Don and loving husband, Nelson Muneio. Mary is survived by her four children: Jim, Tom, Betty, Bill and several grandchildren; Mike, Tracy, Tommy, Shea, Tyler ,Chad and Megan, plus many nieces and nephews.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc High School, Clarence Ruth Elementary Placed on Lockdown over Reports of Shooting in the Area
Lompoc High School and nearby Clarence Ruth Elementary School were placed on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the area, Lompoc police said. Around 12:24 p.m. on February 2, police received multiple calls regarding a shooting just west of the Lompoc High campus, which immediately went...
Santa Barbara Independent
Paraglider Rescued by Helicopter After Crash-Landing in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
A paraglider who crash-landed in the mountains above Santa Barbara was rescued by helicopter Wednesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters and emergency personnel from City Fire, County Search and Rescue, and AMR responded around 11:30 a.m. to the site of the crash about 300...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Locals-OnlySneak Peek at SBIFF
The star-studded Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits our town February 8-18 and we can’t wait. Here’s the skinny on the opening night film, Miranda’s Victim, a preview of some of the documentaries of special local interest, and a look at the influential career of SBIFF poster artist Patricia Chidlaw. (Hint: She might impact your travel plans.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Four Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Highway 154
A multi-car collision Wednesday night on Highway 154 sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on February 1 west of Cold Spring Bridge, County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said, and involved five cars. Two female and two male victims were transported by ambulance with moderate injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their identities and current condition are unknown.
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Found with Gunshot Wound on Santa Barbara Westside Monday Night
Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a seriously injured man on the Westside last night who appears to have been the victim of a shooting. On Monday, January 30, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man bleeding on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, according to Lt. Kasi Corbett. Officers arriving on scene located the victim, who was taken to Cottage Hospital with “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” Corbett said.
