Starbucks still has faith in its China business

Starbucks did great last quarter, not only in the U.S. but in all corners of the world. Just don’t look at the Seattle-based coffee giant’s second-largest market, that is. China, which the company has long argued will one day take over the top spot, has struggled with continued COVID shutdowns and renewed surges of the coronavirus.
Restaurant hiring accelerates sharply in January

Restaurants and bars led all U.S. economic sectors in job creation during January with the addition of 98,600 positions, signaling strength for the business but a tougher recruitment environment for restaurant employers, according to new federal data. Last month’s increase compares with the addition of 31,600 jobs during December, the...
Untamed Brands looks to expand growing portfolio with a coffee player

The fast-casual concepts Taim Mediterranean Kitchen and Hot Chicken Takeover may soon get a new sibling brand. Parent company Untamed Brands is expecting to acquire a third brand this year, and the target will likely be a coffee concept in the Southeast or South, said CEO Phil Petrilli, who founded the platform company in 2021.
The Fast Act is already rippling beyond fast food

If doubts persisted that California’s landmark fast-food wage rules would spread to other types of jobs, they’re gone now. Proposals to duplicate the Fast Act model for setting pay in other fields have already surfaced in Virginia and Massachusetts, as listeners will learn from this week’s edition of the Working Lunch political podcast.
