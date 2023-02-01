Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO