Franklin County Free Press

Laura E Stine obituary 1932~2023

Laura E Stine, 90, a resident of Chambers Pointe, formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on September 18, 1932, in Cleversburg, the daughter of the late Lloyd N. and Ada M. (Lynch) Stine. Early in life, Laura worked as...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dale R Kinley obituary 1945~2023

Mr. Dale R Kinley, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance W. “Connie” (Miley) Kinley. Dale graduated from Waynesboro...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joyce R Spence obituary 1938~2023

Mrs. Joyce R Spence (Kepner), 84, of Fairfield, PA, passed away, Friday January 27, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Born September 11, 1938, in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Shaffer) Kepner. Joyce was predeceased by her husband...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Louise Lake obituary 1933~2023

Jean Louise Lake (Bard), 89, of St. Thomas, passed onto glory on February 2, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 26, 1933 in Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania to Andrew Ross and Pauline Catherine (Fittry) Bard. Jean was a Godly woman who enjoyed working in her flower gardens,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023

Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023

Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John A Newell obituary 1951~2023

John A Newell, 71, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 3, 1951 in Shippensburg, a son of the late Robert K. and Margaret E. (Doyle) Newell, Sr. John worked as...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher 1928~2023

Mrs. Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher, 94, of Chambersburg, died Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023, at Menno Haven, Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Lesher, who preceded her in death in 1992. Born June 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Clarence Walter and Mary Kridler Nye...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023

On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frank S Kochniarczyk obituary 1937~2023

Frank S Kochniarczyk, 85, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Moczarna) Kochniarczyk. He was the husband of H. Jeanne (Criss) Kochniarczyk, of Gettysburg to whom he was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
