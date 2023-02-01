Read full article on original website
Laura E Stine obituary 1932~2023
Laura E Stine, 90, a resident of Chambers Pointe, formerly of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on September 18, 1932, in Cleversburg, the daughter of the late Lloyd N. and Ada M. (Lynch) Stine. Early in life, Laura worked as...
Dale R Kinley obituary 1945~2023
Mr. Dale R Kinley, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance W. “Connie” (Miley) Kinley. Dale graduated from Waynesboro...
Joyce R Spence obituary 1938~2023
Mrs. Joyce R Spence (Kepner), 84, of Fairfield, PA, passed away, Friday January 27, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Born September 11, 1938, in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Shaffer) Kepner. Joyce was predeceased by her husband...
Jean Louise Lake obituary 1933~2023
Jean Louise Lake (Bard), 89, of St. Thomas, passed onto glory on February 2, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 26, 1933 in Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania to Andrew Ross and Pauline Catherine (Fittry) Bard. Jean was a Godly woman who enjoyed working in her flower gardens,...
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023
Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
Rory R “Burny” Burns obituary 1956~2023
Rory R “Burny” Burns, 66, of York Springs, and long- time resident of York County, fell asleep in death on February 3, 2023, in WellSpan York Hospital. Burny is survived by his wife, Sherri A. (Light) Burns. During his time in the hospital he was surrounded by close...
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
William Harold Hardy Jr obituary 1942~2023
William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023
Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
Ray Edward Ocker obituary 1942~2023
Ray Edward Ocker, 80, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 21, 1942, in Newburg, a son of the late Amos and Bertha (Smith) Ocker. Ray married Cynthia L. (Parson) Shope on March 31, 2001, in...
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk 1960~2023
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk, 62, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Hagerstown, MD. Born March 5, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Richard L. and Mary L. Hawk Smith. Anthony, also known as Stubby, graduated from James Buchanan High...
Shelby Jean Woodward Johnson 1939~2023
Mrs. Shelby Jean Woodward Johnson, 84, of Chambersburg, died at her residence on the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was the wife of Mr. Max Arnold Johnson, whom she married in 1958. Born January 23, 1939, in Shade Gap, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Doris...
Robert D “Bob” Myers obituary 1931~2023
Mr. Robert D “Bob” Myers, 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born February 1, 1931, in Pen Mar, MD, he was the son of the late David E. and Mary (Kayhoe) Myers. He and his wife of over 31 years,...
John A Newell obituary 1951~2023
John A Newell, 71, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 3, 1951 in Shippensburg, a son of the late Robert K. and Margaret E. (Doyle) Newell, Sr. John worked as...
Charles R “Junior” Smiley 1931~2023
Mr. Charles R “Junior” Smiley, 91, of Gainesville, VA, and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Manassas Health & Rehab Center, Manassas, VA. Born May 2, 1931 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Charles C. and Edna M....
Kenneth “Ken” E Mowen obituary 1933~2023
Kenneth “Ken” E Mowen, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on April 11, 1933, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Frank R. and Bertha E. (Cramer) Mowen. Ken was a...
Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher 1928~2023
Mrs. Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher, 94, of Chambersburg, died Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023, at Menno Haven, Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Lesher, who preceded her in death in 1992. Born June 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Clarence Walter and Mary Kridler Nye...
Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023
On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
Frank S Kochniarczyk obituary 1937~2023
Frank S Kochniarczyk, 85, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Moczarna) Kochniarczyk. He was the husband of H. Jeanne (Criss) Kochniarczyk, of Gettysburg to whom he was...
