ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game

Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke

With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts following win over Georgia Tech

RALEIGH NC-- Make it 7 out of the last 8 for the Wolfpack as Kevin Keatts and his squad go on a triumphic 14-3 run over the last 3 minutes of the game to top Georgia Tech by a final score of 72-64. NC State improves to 19-5 (9-4 ACC) as the Wolfpack will take the trip up to Charlottesville to face Virginia in quite possibly the toughest road test for NC State this season.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame

DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Watch: Coach Mike Brey Reflects on the Tough Loss to Wake Forest

We did pretty good in the first half. You got 'em at what, 27 points? We couldn't score either, but at least you're keeping the lid on the threes and that's how they can explode. And then they hit one to start to half and guys get confident. Then you're out over helping and then they're getting rolls and it just compounds itself.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy