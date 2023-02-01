Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries
A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
14news.com
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Country Club Lane Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.
whvoradio.com
East 9th Street Crash Injures One
A man was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of North Friendship Road to be blocked on Tuesday
A section of North Friendship Road is scheduled to be blocked during the day on Tuesday. The closure will be between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane so Paducah Power System can relocate lines and poles ahead of the planned reconstruction of that corridor. The work will require a crane, meaning the road will be closed to all traffic.
westkentuckystar.com
Middle Tennessee man pleads guilty in 2021 Graves County murder
A middle Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of a Murfreesboro man and the 2021 murder of a Hickory man. Enrique Dane DeCourcey was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for the August 2014 murder of Danny J. Wright in his driveway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire
A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
k105.com
Bookkeeper indicted for stealing over $10k from Marshall Co. fire dept.
A former bookkeeper for a Marshall County fire department has been indicted for stealing over $10,000 from the department. On December 1, 2022, Kentucky State Police began an investigation of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department after board members reported “suspicions of theft within the department” to law enforcement.
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
