Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO