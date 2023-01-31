Read full article on original website
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA to hold webinar on recent draft guidance for industry on lead in baby food
The FDA is inviting the public and industry leaders to join a webinar at 1 p.m. EST on March 2 to discuss recent draft guidance on lead action levels for foods intended for children younger than two years of age. Questions or comments must be submitted by Feb. 9 at...
Fact check: No link between RNA and chickens laying fewer eggs, experts say
RNA is not an ingredient in chicken feed, it's part of the chicken's natural biology, according to experts.
Project Veritas publishes fake news about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine research
Project Veritas published a heavily edited video that seems to show that Pfizer is doing some unethical COVID-19 vaccine research. Except for the fact that it doesn't, and it's completely debunked.
