OMAHA, Neb. — Trenton Massner had 28 points in Western Illinois’ 75-72 victory against Omaha. Massner also added nine rebounds for the Leathernecks. Vuk Stevanic scored 18 points and added five rebounds. JJ White led the Mavericks with 16 points.
