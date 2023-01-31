ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Hakim Ziyech in Paris to seal PSG loan after Chelsea star snubbed transfer offers from Newcastle and Everton

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMg8R_0kYAorP800

HAKIM ZIYECH is having a medical in France to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - after snubbing two Premier League clubs.

Chelsea were determined to ship out the Moroccan winger to free up space in their squad following their January splurge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRQM8_0kYAorP800
Hakim Ziyech, left, looks set to line up alongside pal Achraf Hakimi at PSG Credit: Getty

Ziyech, 29, has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke.

Now Foot Mercato report talks are nearing completion regarding a loan deal for Ziyech to head to PSG for the remainder of the season as he undergoes his health checks.

Newcastle and Everton both tried to land the World Cup star while Roma have also shown interest.

But Ziyech rejected the English advances and is keen on a switch to the Parc des Princes instead where he will play alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The former Ajax man has reportedly even been speaking to PSG stars about his imminent arrival.

Ziyech will be able to team up with close pal and international team-mate Achraf Hakimi in Paris.

PSG were keen to bring in a new winger during the January transfer window to bolster their front line after Pablo Sarabia left for Wolves.

Swoops for Rayan Cherki, Malcom and Johan Bakayoko all failed as the club were restricted financially so opted to try and secure a loan move.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Ziyech deal is not expected to include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Reports add he has already travelled to the French capital to complete negotiations and a medical to get it over the line before the window shuts.

Ziyech may not be the only major departure from Chelsea on deadline day with Jorginho's move to Arsenal still on the cards and Conor Gallagher wanted by Everton.

The Blues submitted a £115m bid for Enzo Fernandez on Monday night and remain hopeful of securing a British transfer record for the Argentine World Cup winner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
SB Nation

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy