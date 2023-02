Graduate center Manny Bates is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. Photo by Grace Hensley. The Butler men’s basketball team will endure a formidable Big East foe on Saturday afternoon in the 14th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette enters this game on a four-game winning streak, their most recent win coming against Villanova, 73-64. Butler has a streak of their own going, only it is the inverse kind. Butler has lost their last four games by an average of 23 points a game, with their most recent one coming against Seton Hall, 70-49. They will hope to break both streaks in this matchup.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO