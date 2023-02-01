ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ourchanginglives.com

Poio Mexican BBQ – Blurring The BBQ Lines

Over our lifetimes, we have watched our hometown morph into a diner’s paradise. Kansas City, Kansas has gone through an increase of tastes that cover nearly every possible cuisine. With barbecue being the core of so many restaurant’s menus, we are always on the lookout for variations. This is exactly what we were looking for during our first visit to Poio Mexican BBQ, at 800 S. 7th Street. It’s easy to spot the giant red rooster head, which decorates the outside of this unassuming eatery. On a cold winter day, we were anticipating a hearty dinner to warm us up.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tourcounsel.com

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Into The Trees: A Contemporary Home Near Loose Park Brings the Outdoors In

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright fell in love with falling water in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and designed a modern house to embrace it. Flash forward—and westward—to 2014 Kansas City. Art collectors Deborah and Tom Macon swooned over three stately oak trees in a backyard near Loose Park. At this stage of their lives, they wanted a deeper connection between daily life and nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Cyclists raise spirits, money for KC kids in Tour de Hope this May

On May 7, cyclists will hit the streets of downtown Kansas City to bike for a good cause. The annual charity ride hosted by Tour de Hope aims to support The Hope Center KC, an organization focused on providing asset-based programs, opportunities, and growth for children, youth, and families on KC’s east side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City

You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

Grab local music for a good cause in Feb. 2023’s Bandcamp Friday

Friday, February 3 is Bandcamp Friday, when all sales for 24 hours will go directly to the musicians. The Pitch staff rounded up some of our favorite recent releases to help gather support for some of our great KC-based artists. Listen below, and if you want to buy their music, do so while the profits go straight to their pockets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center

One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Vandals leave $3,000 in damage to property at Smithville Lake

Vandals this week caused about $3,000 worth of damage to property at Smithville Lake. The Smithville Police Department said one or more person caused damage to mailboxes, signage and dumping trash all over the area. Damage was caused to both public and private property. It happened on Feb. 1. If...
SMITHVILLE, MO

