PlayStation announces BROK the InvestiGator port and release date
BROK the InvestiGator, a beat ’em up RPG adventure from indie developer and publisher COWCAT, has just revealed that it will be released on PlayStation on March 1st, 2023. The game originally launched in 2022, and it is available on PC now. However, BROK the InvestiGator is also expected to be ported to other platforms sometime this year, according to COWCAT’s official website.
Dredge trailer announces March 2023 release date
A new release date trailer for Dredge, an upcoming adventure RPG from indie developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17, has just revealed a launch date for March 30th, 2023. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One or Series X|S. Here’s the full trailer from Team17’s official YouTube channel:
Patch Quest trailer sets full launch release date for March 2023
Patch Quest, a roguelite with monster-taming mechanics from developer Lychee Game Labs and publisher Curve Games, has confirmed a full launch is scheduled for March 2nd, 2023. An Early Access version of the game is currently available on Steam, as well as a free playable demo that released last December. Here’s the new teaser from Curve Games’ official YouTube channel:
The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack launches on March 16th
The Sims 4 by Electronic Arts is set to release the Growing Together Expansion Pack on March 16th at 10 AM PT. This expansion pack will allow Sims to experience a life filled with significant decisions, memorable milestones, and complex relationships. Discover what The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack has to offer in a new reveal trailer, courtesy of The Sims’ official Youtube channel:
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
The Great War: Western Front teases pre-orders, March release date
The Great War: Western Front, an ambitious real-time strategy game from developer Petroglyph Games and publisher Frontier Foundry, has just revealed a new pre-order trailer. The Great War: Western Front launches on March 30th, 2023, and fans can pre-order now. It will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store.
Hogwarts Legacy leaker who claimed the design director was their dad struck by Warner Bros copyright notice
The community is lamenting the loss of two new leakers
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Amazon is bragging about the popularity of Netflix's 'Wednesday' and its star Jenna Ortega — even though the streamers are rivals
Amazon touted the success of "Wednesday" — and even called out actress Jenna Ortega — in its latest earnings report.
Amnesia: The Bunker officially delayed until May 2023
Amnesia: The Bunker, the long-awaited entry in developer and publisher Frictional Games’ ongoing series of Amnesia titles, has just been delayed. Surprisingly, the devs were able to include a new release date. Originally expected in March, Amensia: The Bunker should now be expected to launch on May 16th, 2023. It will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look: It's All About the Camera
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting its biggest camera upgrade in years. The new top-of-the-line phone has a 200-megapixel camera -- roughly double the resolution of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone made its debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, with pricing that starts at $1,200 (roughly £970, AU$1,680). It's available on Feb. 17, with preorders starting Feb. 1.
Dreams in the Witch House announces February release date
Dreams in the Witch House, an upcoming open world point-and-click RPG from developer Atom Brain Games, has just revealed that it will launch on February 16th, 2023. It will be available on Steam and GOG. Today’s announcement was accompanied by an official gameplay trailer, from publisher Bonus Stage Publishing:
Tycoon indie Don Duality reveals new gameplay trailer
Don Duality, an upcoming gangster tycoon game from developer Königsborgs and publisher Ravenage Games, has just released a brand-new gameplay trailer. A release window has not been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to launch this year, and you can wishlist the game now on Steam. Here’s the new trailer from Ravenage Games:
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer teases Free Title Update 4
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the hit monster hunting RPG that recently joined PlayStation and Xbox last month, has just teased its upcoming Free Title Update 4. It will include the elder dragon Velkhana, new endgame content, new paid DLC and more. The update will roll out early next week on February 7th, 2023. Here’s the full trailer from Monster Hunter’s official YouTube channel:
Clive ‘N’ Wrench reveals major game preview, physical editions
Clive ‘N’ Wrench, a throwback to early 3D platforming adventure games from developer Dinosaur Bytes Studio, has just revealed a surprisingly extensive gameplay preview that’s nearly ten minutes long. The preview elaborates on Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s various features, including special moves, environments, and characters.
