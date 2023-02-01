ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wcn247.com

Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — Terry Collins had 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 82-78 victory against Jackson State. Collins had six rebounds and five steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kadar Waller added 16 points and the Delta Devils stopped a five-game slide with the victory. The Tigers were led by Romelle Mansel, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy