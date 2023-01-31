Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
wuft.org
High Springs remains divided over Walldogs Murals coming to town in March
An international group of artists is scheduled to paint a series of murals in High Spring in March. But residents remain at odds over the historic themes of the murals and whether they want them painted at all. The Heart of High Springs, a nonprofit organization, announced in 2019 that...
Citrus County Chronicle
A small act of kindness
CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires. A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
floridainsider.com
In Florida, left-hand-lane driving might be outlawed in 2024
Driving on South Florida Highway – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Julian Prizont-Cado. Recently introduced legislation in the Florida Senate aims to fine motorists who “continuously” drive in the left lane without intending to pass. Vehicles would not be allowed to continuously travel “in the furthermost...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida
Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
Action News Jax
210-acre North Campus anticipated for Florida’s Mayo Clinic
A spokesperson with Mayo Clinic confirmed with Action News Jax Thursday that a 210-acre North Campus will be added to the site.
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
New Communist-type Law in Florida Prohibits any Books in School Not ‘Approved’ by the State First.
Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160
So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
