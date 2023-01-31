ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A small act of kindness

CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires. A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
CEDAR KEY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

In Florida, left-hand-lane driving might be outlawed in 2024

Driving on South Florida Highway – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Julian Prizont-Cado. Recently introduced legislation in the Florida Senate aims to fine motorists who “continuously” drive in the left lane without intending to pass. Vehicles would not be allowed to continuously travel “in the furthermost...
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida

Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
LAKE CITY, FL
WMBB

Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
M. L. French

Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

New Communist-type Law in Florida Prohibits any Books in School Not ‘Approved’ by the State First.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mark Star

Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160

So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
OCALA, FL

