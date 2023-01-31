Read full article on original website
Dreams in the Witch House announces February release date
Dreams in the Witch House, an upcoming open world point-and-click RPG from developer Atom Brain Games, has just revealed that it will launch on February 16th, 2023. It will be available on Steam and GOG. Today’s announcement was accompanied by an official gameplay trailer, from publisher Bonus Stage Publishing:
The Great War: Western Front teases pre-orders, March release date
The Great War: Western Front, an ambitious real-time strategy game from developer Petroglyph Games and publisher Frontier Foundry, has just revealed a new pre-order trailer. The Great War: Western Front launches on March 30th, 2023, and fans can pre-order now. It will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store.
Seven Doors announces console port release date
Seven Doors, an indie puzzle adventure from developer Indigo Studios and publisher SOEDESCO, will finally join major consoles on February 21st, 2023. It will be digitally available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Today’s announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser on SOEDESCO’s official Twitter feed:
PlayStation announces BROK the InvestiGator port and release date
BROK the InvestiGator, a beat ’em up RPG adventure from indie developer and publisher COWCAT, has just revealed that it will be released on PlayStation on March 1st, 2023. The game originally launched in 2022, and it is available on PC now. However, BROK the InvestiGator is also expected to be ported to other platforms sometime this year, according to COWCAT’s official website.
Dredge trailer announces March 2023 release date
A new release date trailer for Dredge, an upcoming adventure RPG from indie developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17, has just revealed a launch date for March 30th, 2023. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One or Series X|S. Here’s the full trailer from Team17’s official YouTube channel:
Monster Hunter Digital Event reveals upcoming gear, elder dragons, and events
The Monster Hunter Digital Event for Sunbreak has aired, revealing several events and content coming to the game in the next Free Title Update 4 on February 7. This Title Update brings Velkhana, ice-themed gear, Valstrax, increased Anomaly Investigations, new challenges, events, and rewards. Details from the Digital Event were...
Naraka: Bladepoint February update brings new level, hero, and more
Naraka: Bladepoint is set to roll out this month’s update on February 2nd, delivering exciting new content such as a new level, hero, mode, and more, along with various bug fixes and balance changes. In preparation for the February update, the servers of Naraka: Bladepoint will be unavailable from February 1st, 2023 at 23:00 (UTC) until February 2nd, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC) for maintenance.
Amnesia: The Bunker officially delayed until May 2023
Amnesia: The Bunker, the long-awaited entry in developer and publisher Frictional Games’ ongoing series of Amnesia titles, has just been delayed. Surprisingly, the devs were able to include a new release date. Originally expected in March, Amensia: The Bunker should now be expected to launch on May 16th, 2023. It will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Resident Evil 4 Remake showcases Chapter 5 Gameplay
Resident Evil 4 Remake is an upcoming survival horror game and a reimagining of the 2005 Resident Evil game developed and published by Capcom. It will feature the same “over-the-shoulder” third-person shooter gameplay as its original but with upgraded and enhanced graphics, a more tense atmosphere, better character designs, and improved surroundings.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Update #2 (1.9.0): Fixed menu shakes and audio issues
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Update #2 (1.9.0) is live. This update is quite extensive and brings several improvements, updates, bug fixes, UI adjustments, and more to the game. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing should be resolved regarding world textures, geographical issues, audio issues, and menu shakes.
Mosaic Chronicles: Deluxe announces Nintendo Switch port
Mosaic Chronicles: Deluxe, a “deluxe” version of 2021’s story-driven jigsaw puzzle game, has just been announced to release on the Nintendo Switch with a new trailer. Developed by Error 300 and published by Gamersky Games, a release window was not confirmed. The standard edition of Mosaic Chronicles is currently available on PC and mobile devices.
How to get the Leash Glove in Slap Battles – Demonic Ritual Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Leash Glove and Demonic Ritual Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release has just been delayed
The Last of Us Part 1 was originally expected to launch on March 3rd, but a new statement from developer Naughty Dog has just announced that it will be delayed until March 28th, 2023. Strategically, a specific cause for delay was not confirmed. The devs only cited the need to debut the PC version in “the best shape possible”. Here’s the full statement from Naughty Dog’s official feed:
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.3: New map, story, and rewards
Version 2.3 of Tower of Fantasy is officially available, bringing exciting new events and rewards. In this version, players can experience a new map, story, Simulacrum, Instance, and limited-time events. Some rewards that can be earned include red nucleus’, SSR weapon box, and dark crystals. Details of the event...
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.99: Fixed wayward decorations and frame rate drops
War Thunder Update 2.23.0.99 is live, bringing changes, updates, and bug fixes to the game. With this update, some of the issues players have been experiencing should be resolved, including out-of-place decorations, runaway cursors, unfriendly torpedo sights, and frame rate drops. Details of the update were obtained from an official...
Superfuse Preview – A detailed look at the Early Access release
I’m going to start this preview off with a spoiler warning: I love this game. After being given a review copy and jumping into Superfuse, I quickly realized that I had found a new favorite. Between the art, the score, the interesting game mechanics and the story, Superfuse is an all-around heavy-hitter that I could see being a lot of player’s game of the year.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer teases Free Title Update 4
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the hit monster hunting RPG that recently joined PlayStation and Xbox last month, has just teased its upcoming Free Title Update 4. It will include the elder dragon Velkhana, new endgame content, new paid DLC and more. The update will roll out early next week on February 7th, 2023. Here’s the full trailer from Monster Hunter’s official YouTube channel:
