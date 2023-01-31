ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO looking for two burglary suspects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two arrested after warrants served

A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman facing major drug charges

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday. The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest. According to a news release from BCSO, deputies responded to a life-threatening medical call at a residence on Lois Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies and investigators started an investigation. BCSO...
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 31, 2023

John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO mourns passing of K-9 Axil

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy Axil, after 8 and a half years of service. Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed away due to health issues. The K-9 had just retired at the beginning of the year. WCSO states that Axil had an amazing career consisting of hundreds of drug arrests, thousands of dollars seized and many more attributes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
SHALIMAR, FL
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy