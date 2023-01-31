The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy Axil, after 8 and a half years of service. Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed away due to health issues. The K-9 had just retired at the beginning of the year. WCSO states that Axil had an amazing career consisting of hundreds of drug arrests, thousands of dollars seized and many more attributes.

