WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
fosterfollynews.net
DeFuniak Springs, Florida Police Department, Okaloosa and Walton Corrections, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Apprehend Suspects
Two suspects are in custody after an officer was assaulted on January 31, 2023. At approximately 3:07 PM the DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call that two individuals who were sitting in a car in the McDonalds parking lot were observed throwing trash onto the ground. A DeFuniak Springs...
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
WCSO looking for two burglary suspects
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
Panama City woman facing major drug charges
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday. The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest. According to a news release from BCSO, deputies responded to a life-threatening medical call at a residence on Lois Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies and investigators started an investigation. BCSO...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 31, 2023
John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WEAR
Report: Navarre man caught with heroin, meth after deputy recognizes him at Taco Bell
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested in Santa Rosa County last week after a deputy recognized him and his vehicle at Taco Bell from prior incidents, according to an arrest report. According to the report, the deputy knew 34-year-old Ron Berry had been driving with a...
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO mourns passing of K-9 Axil
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy Axil, after 8 and a half years of service. Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed away due to health issues. The K-9 had just retired at the beginning of the year. WCSO states that Axil had an amazing career consisting of hundreds of drug arrests, thousands of dollars seized and many more attributes.
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued. We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested. Felony Charges: Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of […]
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
