Sheriff cautions public to act peacefully in the wake of death threats over controversial housing for sex offenders in Tenino

Police Blotter for Thursday, February 2, 2023
On 02/02/23 at 10:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Andrew J Lopez, 35, on suspicion of 1) theft and 2) obstructing a law enforcement officer. On 02/02/23 at 2:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of College St SE, police arrested William Alexander Ramirez, 24, on a Lacey warrant.
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
Sergio's, a homeless daytime resource center in Olympia on Martin Way up and soon to be running
Interfaith Works has updated the Olympia City Council on the ongoing project called Sergio Jaramillo, a daytime resource center to provide people hygiene services, on-site medical, mental health, and emergency services in hazardous weather, during a meeting on Tuesday, January 31. According to the Interfaith Works Shelter website, they received...
Olympia invites public to vote on traffic box art submissions
Olympia’s voting for its traffic box art project is now open. In a press release by the city’s Parks, Arts & Recreation, 72 pieces were submitted by local artists of all ages, which the public can vote on the city’s Engage Olympia website until the end of February.
Olympia Christmas Bird Count Report
In January participants on the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) anticipate receiving the results of local counts. It gives us a snapshot of what birds are available for watching in the area and the relative abundance of different species, year to year. As I have written earlier, the Olympia...
Intercity Transit selects contractor for Martin Way Park-and-Ride improvement project
Intercity Transit Authority (ITA) authorized General Manager Ann Freeman-Manzanares to enter into a contract with Tapani, Inc. for $1,731,000 to construct improvements for the Martin Way Park-and-Ride during a meeting on Wednesday, January 1. Eric Phillips, the agency’s strategic programs director, said that the project includes the construction of a...
Olympia presents 3 alternative development scenarios for Capital Mall plan; asks public for inputs
Olympia's Community Plan and Development (CP&D) on Thursday, February 2, hosted an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan, where it asked attendees to share their ideas and inputs for the project. During the public meeting held at the Capital Mall meeting room near the movie theater across...
Nisqually Markets to open Friday Feb 3, at Camas Plaza with a 99-cent/gallon promotion and live coverage
On Friday, February 3, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Nisqually Markets, managed by Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC), will be holding a grand opening celebration at Camas Plaza with a limited-time offer of 99 cents per gallon for gas. Camas Plaza is located at 4031 Camas Plaza SE, at the...
