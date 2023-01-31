Read full article on original website
The Great War: Western Front teases pre-orders, March release date
The Great War: Western Front, an ambitious real-time strategy game from developer Petroglyph Games and publisher Frontier Foundry, has just revealed a new pre-order trailer. The Great War: Western Front launches on March 30th, 2023, and fans can pre-order now. It will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store.
Dredge trailer announces March 2023 release date
A new release date trailer for Dredge, an upcoming adventure RPG from indie developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17, has just revealed a launch date for March 30th, 2023. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One or Series X|S. Here’s the full trailer from Team17’s official YouTube channel:
How to get the Clown Nose in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the massive ocean looking for adventure as you fight through bandits and bosses. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If on your voyage you want to get some better gear, we’ll tell you how you can get yourself the Clown Nose!
Monster Hunter Digital Event reveals upcoming gear, elder dragons, and events
The Monster Hunter Digital Event for Sunbreak has aired, revealing several events and content coming to the game in the next Free Title Update 4 on February 7. This Title Update brings Velkhana, ice-themed gear, Valstrax, increased Anomaly Investigations, new challenges, events, and rewards. Details from the Digital Event were...
Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) Soft & Wet Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Soft & Wet + Free Spec Storage update for Your Bizarre Adventure will be released on February 3rd, 2023! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
How to get the Huge Peacock in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! With new additions to the game, comes many questions on how things work. If you want to know how to get the Huge Peacock Pet in the game, we’ll tell you how to do it in this guide.
How to get the Kaba Scarf in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the massive ocean looking for adventure as you fight through bandits and bosses. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If on your voyage you want to get some better gear, we’ll tell you how you can get yourself the Kaba Scarf!
Roblox BedWars Infected update log and patch notes
The BedWars Infected update has been released on February 3rd, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
RedDeerGames announces “nPaint” and release date
Publisher RedDeerGames has revealed that nPaint, intended to be a Nintendo Switch illustration app, will officially launch on February 10th, 2023. It will only be available on the Nintendo Switch, and there’s no word on support for other platforms. nPaint will deliver fundamental illustration tools in RedDeerGames’ new gameplay trailer, which you can review here:
The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack launches on March 16th
The Sims 4 by Electronic Arts is set to release the Growing Together Expansion Pack on March 16th at 10 AM PT. This expansion pack will allow Sims to experience a life filled with significant decisions, memorable milestones, and complex relationships. Discover what The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack has to offer in a new reveal trailer, courtesy of The Sims’ official Youtube channel:
CrossfireX announced to end all services on May 18th
CrossfireX, the first-person shooter video game developed by Smilegate Entertainment, has planned to shut down all services on May 18th, citing the game’s failure to meet expectations. CrossfireX is the third installment in the Crossfire series, published in February 2022 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Throughout its...
Roblox BedWars Season 7 Countdown – Release Time & Date!
Roblox Bedwars is a multiplayer game where the objective is to protect your team’s bed while attempting to destroy other teams’ beds. Teams are made up of players who must gather resources, build structures, and defeat enemies to survive. The game features various game modes, such as solo, duo, and squad, as well as different map sizes and themes. Bedwars offers a unique blend of strategy, teamwork, and PvP combat, making it an exciting and challenging experience for players of all ages. If you’re eagerly await the Season 7 update for the game, we’ve got a countdown ticking down until the launch!
Seven Doors announces console port release date
Seven Doors, an indie puzzle adventure from developer Indigo Studios and publisher SOEDESCO, will finally join major consoles on February 21st, 2023. It will be digitally available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Today’s announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser on SOEDESCO’s official Twitter feed:
Resident Evil 4 Remake showcases Chapter 5 Gameplay
Resident Evil 4 Remake is an upcoming survival horror game and a reimagining of the 2005 Resident Evil game developed and published by Capcom. It will feature the same “over-the-shoulder” third-person shooter gameplay as its original but with upgraded and enhanced graphics, a more tense atmosphere, better character designs, and improved surroundings.
