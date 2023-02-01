Read full article on original website
All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
Even more TV show cancelations announced at Showtime, Hulu, and FX
Three Women, Reboot, Kindred, American Gigolo, and more have been axed by their respective streamers
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Victor Seeks Revenge on Jack and Diane
Y&R spoilers sure are suggesting that Jack and Diane will get away with breaking into Victor and Nikki’s Chicago apartment. Chance arrested Jeremy. Jack and Diane celebrated by making love. Phyllis was furious that it looked like Diane had won. But is it really over?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation. The...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)
Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Eloise Mumford? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ Star
Pretty sweet! Eloise Mumford has been a staple on Hallmark Channel since 2012 — and the leading lady is just getting started. The 36-year-old actress made her network debut with 2012’s Christmas With Holly, which has since been dubbed a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. Her holiday movie success continued with roles in 2015’s Just […]
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
soaphub.com
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Blowup & Miscommunication
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a major blowup, a failure to communicate, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) no sooner returns to Genoa City than she learns that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is well aware of the reason for her sudden trip abroad — and he is furious! Look for a subsequent confrontation between mother and son to take an ugly turn and upend both their familial and employer/employee relationships.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
Artem Chigvintsev Was Married Once Before He and Nikki Bella Tied the Knot
Long before Artem Chigvintsev found fame as one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars, he was an up and coming dancer who traveled the world competing. He was always a dancer, but before Hollywood and before his wife Nikki Bella, whom he wed in 2022, Artem was married once.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Retaliation And A Bold Move
Y&R spoilers weekly update for February 6 – 10, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of retaliation and a bold move. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one when Nikki...
La Brea Renewed Ahead Of Winter Premiere, But There's Bad News For Season 3
Fans of La Brea have some good news and some bad news about the future of the NBC series.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
John Nolan’s Mom on ‘The Rookie’ Was Played by This Legendary Actress
Life-altering changes are happening for Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie. After tracking down a gunman with Bailey (Jenna Dewan), John learns that his mother, Evelyn Nolan, has died. While the two didn’t have the closest relationship — she wasn’t even invited to his wedding! — the news was unexpected.
‘Moving On’ Trailer Shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Taking Revenge to New Levels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer. The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Walks '80 for Brady' Red Carpet, as Movie's Team Talks Boston Accents and NFL Star's ActingJane Fonda on Cancer Battle, Privilege and Coming Into Her Own at 85Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies...
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
‘80 For Brady’ Film Review: All-Star Cast Drives Timely Wish-Fulfillment Comedy
The four indelible stars of 80 for Brady — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field — have a combined age of 335 years but are not the least bit inclined to act like it in this highly concocted but sassy, good-natured wish-fulfillment comedy. The film is as silly and contrived as all get-out and you can’t help feeling that, with a cast this good, it’s a shame that a script worthy of the actresses’ combined talents couldn’t have been found and put to much better use. Still, if you’re at all inclined to spend a couple of...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Reunites a Supercouple… But It Won’t Be All Hearts and Flowers
Cady McClain will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives as Jennifer beginning on Friday, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And if anyone needs a little pick-me-up right about now, it’s Jack. The poor guy is not only dealing with the loss of his daughter Abigail but he just disowned his other daughter Gwen, who refused to chose him over Xander.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Feb. 6 – 10: Portia and Curtis’ Wedding Begins
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6 through 10 suggest Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford's wedding day will have interruptions.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Steve Johnson Plots The Ultimate Revenge
Days of our Lives spoilers hint Steve Johnson has big plans to destroy Orpheus once and for all. Just wait until you see how John Black and Roman Brady react to this bombshell plot!. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Steve (Stephen Nichols) is done wallowing in heartbreak and self-pity....
