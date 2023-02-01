ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Can't Complete Duke Three-Peat

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina couldn’t complete the Duke three-peat on Saturday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Blue Devils 63-57 in an ACC basketball clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the storied rivalry turning the page to a new chapter with coaches Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer pitted opposite for the first time.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame

DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke

With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game

Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

On The Beat: Concerns After Pitt Loss, Duke Game Preview

North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 65-64 on Wednesday night in its first loss in the Smith Center this season. The game vs. the Panthers was circled as a redemption opportunity for the Tar Heels, who also lost to Pitt on the road to close out December. In both games, UNC led late in the contest but squandered the lead. North Carolina is now deep into an extended tough stretch of games vs. opponents with winning ACC records. Ahead for the Tar Heels are games on the road at Duke and at Wake Forest before facing Clemson and Miami, who are both ranked right now, at home.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke's special jerseys coming out for UNC game

Duke basketball will don its home version of the "Brotherhood" jerseys — white with the navy gothic script — when the unranked Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) host the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While Duke has twice ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Postgame Podcast: NC State pulls out 72-64 win over Georgia Tech

DJ Burns was once again the driving force for NC State with 24 points and eight rebounds in a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech, but there were different faces showing up to help. With Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner struggling offensively, Ernest Ross and Casey Morsell stepped up with a combined 33 points in the victory.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Dewey's Five Takeaways from UNC vs. Pittsburgh

After North Carolina could not prevail in a tough, physical game against Pittsburgh in the Smith Center on Wednesday night, Dewey Burke shared his five takeaways from the 65-64 Tar Heel loss... 1. Smith Center Crowd: It was GREAT to be in the Smith Center. The crowd wanted to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Tucker grew up a WVU fan, enjoyed recent visit

Wheeling (WV) Central specialist Eli Tucker is on the Mountaineers' radar. The 2024 kicker and punter was invited up to Morgantown for a Junior Day visit this month, and came away raving about his time. "Everything was incredible," Tucker told EerSports. "The time the coaches and staff took to make...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
orthospinenews.com

AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center

MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
MONROEVILLE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

