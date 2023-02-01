North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 65-64 on Wednesday night in its first loss in the Smith Center this season. The game vs. the Panthers was circled as a redemption opportunity for the Tar Heels, who also lost to Pitt on the road to close out December. In both games, UNC led late in the contest but squandered the lead. North Carolina is now deep into an extended tough stretch of games vs. opponents with winning ACC records. Ahead for the Tar Heels are games on the road at Duke and at Wake Forest before facing Clemson and Miami, who are both ranked right now, at home.

