Vanessa Feltz pays tribute to 'fabulous and perfect' Dame Esther Rantzen, 82

Vanessa Feltz paid an emotional tribute to her friend Dame Esther Rantzen after it emerged that she is battling lung cancer .

The broadcaster, 60, was on TalkTV on Monday when she received a text message from her close friend while live on air.

Addressing her viewers, Vanessa said: 'I've just had a lovely message from Dame Esther Rantzen - that's why I was just looking at my phone.'

Going on to praise the 'fabulous and perfect' 82-year-old presenter, Vanessa continued: 'I'm sending her so much love and so many, many good wishes. I wonder if she's watching? I hope she is.

'She was phenomenal when Her Majesty passed away, do you remember? She was just such a great guest.

'She was incredibly knowledgeable and amazingly eloquent. She's just the perfect person to speak to in that regard. She always is the perfect person to speak to.

'So lots and lots of love to Esther Rantzen.'

Vanessa revealed that the pair had been friends for three decades and that she 'wasn't surprised' to learn that Dame Esther was remaining positive in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

She continued: 'She says she is incredibly optimistic and that does not surprise me. She's wonderful. Oh, I'm so lucky to be her friend.

'I've been her friend for about 30 years, I was working it out today. Thirty or 35, something like that, years. She's amazing.

'She's kind of like an adornment to anybody's life. She's just fabulous and I wish her well.'

Dame Esther revealed on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, which has now spread to other areas.

And blown away by the support, she said on Monday: 'I never dreamt I would receive such extraordinarily kind messages'.

Following the announcement, Dame Esther, who is founder of charities Childline and The Silver Line, was inundated with support from fans and fellow celebrities.

And sharing how much the support has helped, she explained: 'I never dreamt I would receive such extraordinarily kind messages, some from close family, friends and colleagues...

'Some from viewers and readers I've never met, some from people I am deeply fond of but haven't seen for ages - and so many wicked memories of jokes we enjoyed together which I cannot deny.'

The TV personality even got emotional over the many messages and even shed a few positive tears.

She added to PA: 'So thank you for lifting my spirits, especially with personal anecdotes from people who have been helped by charities such as Childline and The Silver Line and stories from friends who have experienced really effective cancer treatments.

'Over the past day I have discovered that if you do decide to share your story, as I did, you will be amazed and delighted how kind people are - and sometimes slightly shocked how accurate their memories of your misdemeanours can be. Thank you, everyone!'

Following the news over the weekend, fans took to Twitter to share an outpouring of sorrow and praise for Dame Esther , calling her a 'living legend' and admiring her 'positive attitude'.

Dame Esther, who was a trailblazer for female broadcasters, became a household name during her career at the BBC.

She is best-known for presenting That's Life! – a programme featuring a mix of investigations, topical issues and entertainment – from 1973 to 1994.