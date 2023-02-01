ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners

By WGNS Radio News
wgnsradio.com
 4 days ago
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!

(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Chalkbeat

Bevy of bills would revise Tennessee third grade reading and retention law

Lawmakers have filed at least 18 proposals to try to address concerns about a new Tennessee reading law that could force tens of thousands of third-graders to attend summer school this year to avoid being held back.Several bills would gut the retention provision altogether, while others would keep the law mostly intact but extend related state-funded summer and after-school programs beyond this year.Some measures would give authority back to local school...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecamdenchronicle.com

Fascinating details about Wells’ 1883 lawsuit

If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Leadership at Roscoe Brown, Inc.

(MURFREESBORO) Norman Brown, owner of Roscoe Brown, Inc., an 82-year-old HVAC, plumbing, insulation and generator company has announced changes to leadership. On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Byrd became the new Chief Executive Officer, Brandi Crowell as Chief Financial Officer, Kirk White as Director of Operations and Andrew Foster as Operations Manager.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

TN legislation to improve adoption and foster care processes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee lawmakers announced legislation to make adoption and foster care easier, cheaper and faster. The legislation was proposed at the Adoption and Foster Care Caucus meeting on Monday. Some improvements proposed include removing red tape in the adoption process, increasing the number of children people...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday

Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Bottling Company International to establish manufacturing and distribution operations in Warren County

Spirits manufacturer and distributor to invest more than $9 million, create nearly 60 new jobs in Morrison. Nashville – Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced today the company will invest $9.5M to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57 new jobs in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

