Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
wgnsradio.com
New CFA Director Sets FOCUS GROUPS
(MURFREESBORO) There is a correlation between the exploding population and how non-profit arts organizations can best serve the community. The new director of The Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro is asking the public to share ideas through focus groups. New Executive Director Regina Wilkerson Ward said, "We are hosting...
wgnsradio.com
50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!
(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
wgnsradio.com
New MTSU Master of Athletic Training program launching this summer
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU professor Helen Binkley along with master instructor Kristi Phillips were committed to transitioning their high-quality undergraduate degree program in Athletic Training to a master’s when new industry accreditation requirements loomed. “Our options were either to teach out the undergraduate program until the last chance...
wgnsradio.com
New Leadership at Roscoe Brown, Inc.
(MURFREESBORO) Norman Brown, owner of Roscoe Brown, Inc., an 82-year-old HVAC, plumbing, insulation and generator company has announced changes to leadership. On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Byrd became the new Chief Executive Officer, Brandi Crowell as Chief Financial Officer, Kirk White as Director of Operations and Andrew Foster as Operations Manager.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
wgnsradio.com
Paws For A Cause
(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8:00-10:00AM, PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
wgnsradio.com
Free Tax Prep in Full Swing with UW's VITA Program
Through the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, individuals and families with an annual household income of less than $70,000 can file their taxes for free. Local VITA Coordinator Debbie Curtis says last year's program kept money in the pockets of those who utilized their free services:. Since...
Nashville Parent
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
wgnsradio.com
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Great Tennessee Air Show Lineup Announced
The Blue Angels will headline this year's Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The show, which will be June 10th and 11th at the Smyrna Airport is always a big draw, especially when the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is in town. This year, the first ever female, Lt. Amanda Lee, will be part of the six pilots.
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
Kait 8
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
fox17.com
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Music City businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed.
