Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
wgnsradio.com
50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!
(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Hands-On Learning At Grammys
(LOS ANGELES) Middle Tennessee State University' College of Media and Entertainment students and faculty returned to LA for the Grammy Award with a long weekend of gathering with area alumni and attending backstage and pre-show events. President Sidney A. McPhee joined students and faculty on the red carpet at Friday’s...
wgnsradio.com
New CFA Director Sets FOCUS GROUPS
(MURFREESBORO) There is a correlation between the exploding population and how non-profit arts organizations can best serve the community. The new director of The Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro is asking the public to share ideas through focus groups. New Executive Director Regina Wilkerson Ward said, "We are hosting...
wgnsradio.com
New Leadership at Roscoe Brown, Inc.
(MURFREESBORO) Norman Brown, owner of Roscoe Brown, Inc., an 82-year-old HVAC, plumbing, insulation and generator company has announced changes to leadership. On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Byrd became the new Chief Executive Officer, Brandi Crowell as Chief Financial Officer, Kirk White as Director of Operations and Andrew Foster as Operations Manager.
wgnsradio.com
Paws For A Cause
(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8:00-10:00AM, PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.
wgnsradio.com
Free Tax Prep in Full Swing with UW's VITA Program
Through the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, individuals and families with an annual household income of less than $70,000 can file their taxes for free. Local VITA Coordinator Debbie Curtis says last year's program kept money in the pockets of those who utilized their free services:. Since...
wgnsradio.com
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
wgnsradio.com
Master Gardeners Interact With Puiblic
Rutherford County Master Gardener President Sarah Wade and Master Gardener Carol Reese interact with listeners about lawn and garden issues. Sign-up now for GARDEN BASICS CLASS (starts March 2, 2023) at Lane Agri-Park. Fee: $50...to sign-up or for answers phone 615-898-7710. Mitchell Mote teaches a one-time FERTILIZER class on Feb....
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Great Tennessee Air Show Lineup Announced
The Blue Angels will headline this year's Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The show, which will be June 10th and 11th at the Smyrna Airport is always a big draw, especially when the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is in town. This year, the first ever female, Lt. Amanda Lee, will be part of the six pilots.
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Pleads Guilty in 2014 Smyrna Homicide
SMYRNA — A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright in Smyrna and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams in Kentucky. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County...
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Converting To LED Street Lights
(La VERGNE) The City of La Vergne has approved and authorized a citywide conversion of its streetlight system to new energy-efficient LED fixtures. These LED streetlights will reduce ongoing energy and maintenance costs while providing enhancements to both the aesthetics of our community and public safety. The project is expected to begin February 6, 2023 and should be completed by mid-April.
wgnsradio.com
Shooting Victim Kevin Storay Dies
(MURFREESBORO) Kevin Storay died at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after being shot at 5:55 Wednesday night (2/1/2023) while sitting in the passenger seat of a black Infinity sedan that was parked in the 2900 block of Pritchett Drive. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt. Murfreesboro...
wgnsradio.com
BULLETIN: Wednesday Night Shooting Victim Dies!
(MURFREESBORO) The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0