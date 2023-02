Clemson basketball will try to stay on top of the ACC standings and in the national rankings Saturday afternoon against Miami at sold-out Littlejohn Coliseum. The No. 19 Tigers (18-5, 10-2) are coming off a 62-54 loss Tuesday at Boston College. The No. 21 Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4) in their last game took a 92-83 win at home against Virginia Tech. Clemson heads into the weekend just a half-game in front of No. 4 Virginia. The Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2) play at noon Saturday at Virginia Tech.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO