Game releases February 2023: Hogwarts Legacy to Octopath Traveler 2

By Georgina Young
 2 days ago

THE early parts of the year are known for having some lacklustre releases, but 2023 is bucking the trend.

January saw big releases in Hi-Fi Rush and Forspoken, and February has a number of big games to follow up.

People have been waiting for an Octopath sequel. Credit: Square Enix

With a number of games from popular series and IPs, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s all the biggest games releasing in February 2023.

Deliver Us Mars

A sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an all-new atmospheric sci-fi adventure.

Set 10 years after the original, humanity edges ever closer to its extinction.

You travel from Earth to Mars, and battle against tough terrain to find the resources which will help save the human race.

Deliver Us Mars will release on February 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy

Set hundreds of years before the story of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy lets you live life as a Hogwarts student.

You can roam the halls, take part in lessons, and decide whether you want to be a good or evil witch or wizard.

While none of Potter’s crew is in this one, you’ll be able to find a number of famous characters from the books.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is a new monster hunting-style game set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.

You can team up with friends to take down big beasts, and help each other out.

From the same team that brought us Toukiden, we’re expecting big things from this one.

Wild Hearts will launch on February 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an upcoming FPS based on a world where the Soviet Union grew in power following World War 2.

Robots are hidden in every corner of the city, and the crafting system will allow you to make your own improvised weapons.

Combat will be varied with a mix of psychic, melee, and ranged attacks.

Atomic Heart releases on February 21 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Based on real Japanese history, Like a Dragon: Ishin! puts Yakuza characters into the Edo period.

Kazuma Kiryu will take on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, an influential samurai from the period.

Fans are excited to see Kiryu return after his departure from the series.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One and PC.

Company of Heroes 3

Fans of the series have been waiting for a sequel since 2013, and now Company of Heroes 3 is almost here.

While there has been a number of expansions for the second release, people have wanted to see a full update from the real-time strategy series.

There are a lot of new mechanics here, including a Tactical Pause that will let you queue up your next moves.

Company of Heroes 3 will be released on February 23 exclusively for PC.

Kerbal Space Program 2

The end of February is full of long-awaited sequel, as Kerbal Space Program 2 follows up from the 2011 original.

It will initially release in early access, with console early access planned at a later date.

Build spaceships through trial and error as you send your Kerbals into space.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will be launched on February 24 exclusively for PC.

Octopath Traveler 2

The last game in the sequel stack is the follow-up to 2018’s Octopath Traveler.

With eight new heroes to play as, discover more about their intertwining paths on your journey.

The sequel will add new combat mechanics, while maintaining the ones that made the original so loved.

Octopath Traveler 2 will launch on February 24 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

Anime TTRPG Titles to Expand Your Gaming Horizons

If you’re in the tabletop game space, there are good odds you’re currently on the lookout for a new system to try. Maybe that’s because you just like finding new games; maybe it’s for other, more newsworthy reasons. Whatever they may be, we’re here to help with a selection of anime TTRPG systems to give a go!
