Woman who spent ‘five years in heaven’ after she was declared clinically dead reveals what she saw

By Terri-Ann Williams
 2 days ago

A WOMAN who claims she spent "five years" in heaven has shared what she saw after being declared clinically dead.

Dr Lynda Cramer was declared clinically dead for more than 14 minutes on the morning of May 6, 2001.

Dr Lynda Cramer was declared clinically dead for over 14 minutes Credit: NDE Diary/YouTube

The author, who has a PhD in metaphysics, said that as paramedics rushed to save her, she felt as though she was in a different realm.

After being resuscitated, she was able to recall "being in heaven" - for what felt like five years - where she said she saw a mountain range that was 30,000 times higher than Mount Everest.

In a clip on YouTube, posting to the NDE Diary channel (Near Death Experiences), Dr Cramer said she saw many sights that you wouldn't be able to see on Earth.

She said the incident occurred when she had been living in America.

Dr Cramer said she got up to go the bathroom, and the next thing she knew she was "floating in the living room".

"My ex-husband came running in and then two paramedics ran in and they went straight to where my body was in the toilet," she said.

"I had no physical time here, I was floating in the living room."

She said she observed people coming in and was witnessing all of this from high above her body.

Dr Cramer said she noticed she wasn't breathing and had no recollection of worrying about what would happen to everything she was leaving behind.

"The paramedic report says I was clinically dead for 14 minutes confirmed," she said.

Blue orbs came into the house and were buzzing around her, she said.

Inside them, there was "pure white energy", she added.

Recounting another experience, she said she remembers standing in a field of flowers.

"I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest," she said.

"There's a huge mountain range over in the back of wherever I was.

"I could see buildings with skyscrapers. Dubai are like little miniature huts in comparison.

"I saw lakes, I could see everything in a panoramic view.

"So I'm there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them."

Dr Cramer said that she could make any changes she wanted during this time.

"If I wanted to turn into a duck, I could turn into a duck," she added.

An NDE is classified as a life-transforming experience that can occur under extreme conditions in which no sensory experiences should be possible, medics at the University of Virginia state.

These conditions could include trauma, ceasing of brain activity, deep general anaesthesia or cardiac arrest, they said.

These experiences can differ from one person to another and in many cases, the experts said patients having an NDE will feel very comfortable and free of pain.

You might also experience a sensation of leaving the body, with some being able to see their physical body while floating above it.

Others may experience their mind functioning more clearly and rapidly than usual.

Dr Cramer added that her experience was like a "life review", where she looked back at various memories.

Dr Cramer has since written a book titled Five Years In Heaven: The Teachings Of Heaven.

In the book she also includes drawings of what she witnessed during her NDE.

Comments / 416

Ivy Koi
1d ago

Everyone saying her brain was dying, perhaps, but your conscious never dies, the brain just links the conscious to the body, your soul continues

Reply(26)
61
Debbie Burtwell
1d ago

I believe her. Their are alot of stories about this. And they are all different but very similar in many ways. I find this story, very comforting right now at this point in My Life. Thank You, for Sharing It. God Bless.🤗🙏🌹

Reply(33)
55
nina benazera
1d ago

There are many accounts of this happening. It happened to me too. I saw my body below me. The peace and love flowed thru me like gold. I was not afraid at all. It was not of the world as we know it. I won't go on about all that happened during my out of body experience, as it is impossible to explain it to people who don't think this is a real possibility. I can tell you, I no longer fear death. I know my soul/spirit will go on. The body is just a loaner to dwell in until your death.

Reply(5)
62
The US Sun

The US Sun

Comments / 0

Community Policy