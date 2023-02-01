ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
Whiskey Riff

Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!”

What an all-time great Dolly Parton story. She’s been friends with actress Jane Fonda for quite some time now, ever since they co-starred in the iconic 9 to 5 film back in 1980. And back in 2017, Jane stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he asked about her time going on tour with Dolly years ago. Dolly wanted to show her what life was like on the road, and their first stop sounded like an incredible […] The post Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
thehypemagazine.com

Riding the Reggae Wave: MitchDiSinga’s ‘Hoisted’ is a Hit

Introducing “Hoisted,” the latest release from rising reggae star MitchDiSinga. This track is the perfect anthem to ride the reggae wave all season long. With a unique blend of catchy melodies and dynamic reggae rhythms, “Hoisted” is guaranteed to get you moving. The lyrics delve into the uplifting and meditative effects of cannabis on the singer’s creative process, making it a refreshing take on the genre.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Fiancée, Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years and mother of his five kids, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce last April. Then, in November, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter. Their engagement bloomed from a friendship that started on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago. It also started several rumors about fights within the family over the seemingly sudden engagement. Recently, Dolly Parton revealed that she was able to meet Billy Ray’s new love interest.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
