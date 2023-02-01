Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”
Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!”
What an all-time great Dolly Parton story. She’s been friends with actress Jane Fonda for quite some time now, ever since they co-starred in the iconic 9 to 5 film back in 1980. And back in 2017, Jane stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he asked about her time going on tour with Dolly years ago. Dolly wanted to show her what life was like on the road, and their first stop sounded like an incredible […] The post Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Beatles Song That Left Dolly Parton ‘Feelin’ All Kinds of Emotions’
While Dolly Parton became a country music superstar, The Beatles still managed to leave an impression on her with one of their earliest hits
thehypemagazine.com
Riding the Reggae Wave: MitchDiSinga’s ‘Hoisted’ is a Hit
Introducing “Hoisted,” the latest release from rising reggae star MitchDiSinga. This track is the perfect anthem to ride the reggae wave all season long. With a unique blend of catchy melodies and dynamic reggae rhythms, “Hoisted” is guaranteed to get you moving. The lyrics delve into the uplifting and meditative effects of cannabis on the singer’s creative process, making it a refreshing take on the genre.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Fiancée, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years and mother of his five kids, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce last April. Then, in November, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter. Their engagement bloomed from a friendship that started on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago. It also started several rumors about fights within the family over the seemingly sudden engagement. Recently, Dolly Parton revealed that she was able to meet Billy Ray’s new love interest.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000
I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Comments / 0