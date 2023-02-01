Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Everton stuns Arsenal and Liverpool's EPL troubles deepen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prowling the sideline and upsetting the big boys, it’s as if Sean Dyche never went away. There was even a trademark headed goal from one of his former Burnley players to give Everton’s new manager a winning debut and blow the English Premier League title race wide open on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Newcastle's shutout run ends in 1-1 draw with West Ham
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday. Lucas Paqueta's strike took the shine off Eddie Howe's 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle's rise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal loses 1-0 at Everton for 2nd Premier League defeat
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders on Saturday in its first match under new manager Sean Dyche. A couple of Dyche’s former players at Burnley did the...
Citrus County Chronicle
More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool's troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Early goals send Roma to 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes set Roma on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Roma moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts defending champion AC Milan in the derby on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
