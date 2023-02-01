ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Senior forward Kalib Boone scored a career-high 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12)....
