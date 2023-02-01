Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Miami PD celebrates Black History Month with a new vehicleAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Related
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023
It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
NBA
DeRozan's Hall of Fame run continues with his sixth nod to the NBA All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan will stop in Salt Lake City later this month on the way to Springfield. That’s because the Bulls star scorer Thursday was named to his sixth NBA All-Star team for the game in Utah Feb. 19. The history of Hall of Fame enshrinements has pretty much an informal cutoff that after five All-Star selections you are a lock to swing open that door to the Hall of Fame.
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Fourth Quarter Rally Lifts Lakers over Indiana
Back when the Lakers played the Pacers in late November, Indiana rallied from 17 points down in the 4th quarter to win with a buzzer-beating three-pointer. While Thursday's game between these teams was not as dramatic, and the margins not as large, it was the Lakers who turned the tables in the final period, coming from behind to win with a dramatic play at the buzzer -- but on the defensive side of the ball -- to escape with a 112-111 victory.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
5 teams to watch as 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches
The trade deadline is nearly upon us. There will be calls. There will be deals. There will be news. But will any disrupt the pecking order in either conference, produce a strong favorite for a championship, involve a major star or — especially this year, given the stakes in the 2023 Draft — secure a good seat in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
NBA
Blistering Start Leads to Thunder Win
Young teams have a higher variance than veteran ones, and this week’s baseball series between the Thunder and the Rockets is a perfect example of that volatility that is to be expected. As the second youngest team in NBA history, the Thunder went into Houston on Wednesday and settled into the game, with the Rockets the team that was more ready to play from the jump. The result was an uphill climb and ultimately a loss.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 111, Pelicans 106
Mavericks (28-25), Pelicans (26-27) New Orleans had a chance in the final minute Thursday to complete what would’ve been the biggest mathematical comeback in franchise history, but Dallas made just enough plays to hold on for what turned into a stunningly tight victory. Earlier in the proceedings, New Orleans didn’t provide nearly enough resistance on defense, while supplying too much help to the opposition on offense, turning the ball over frequently. Facing a challenging finale of their three-game road trip, the Pelicans fell behind by a huge margin early, before mounting a fourth-quarter run that made the final score tight. New Orleans outscored Dallas 63-41 in the final 24 minutes, cutting into what had been a 27-point halftime deficit.
NBA
Joel Embiid Earns January 2023 Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, Marking Second Consecutive Recognition
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. This represents the second monthly honor in as many months for Embiid, who now has six such awards throughout his career. In...
NBA
Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose to Trail Blazers 124-116, ending six-game winning streak
The Wizards headed into Capital One Arena on Friday night boasting a six-game winning streak and ready to play in front of D.C. fans for the first time in nearly two weeks. After a solid first half for the Wizards, the Trail Blazers turned the tables in the second half leading to a 124-116 Wizards loss. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 66 points in the defeat.
Comments / 0