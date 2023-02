LOGAN, Utah – Sean Bairstow and the Aggies continued their mastery over the Lobos. The 6-foot-8 senior guard poured in a career-high-tying 20 points to lead Utah State to an 84-73 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Junior guard Steven Ashworth added 19 points for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 Mountain West), who have won nine of the last 10 games against the Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MW).

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO