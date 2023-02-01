Winter in New England is not for the faint hearted. The cold days, long nights and howling winds take its toll on all of us. But if you ask any local, they will tell you that you just need to lean into it and try to enjoy the season. One of the best ways to do this is to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty that our region is blessed with—just be sure to wear a warm jacket! Heading up North for a ski trip is one of the best ways to stay active in the wintertime and these days there are plenty of activities to keep the non-skiers/boarders busy as well! Stowe, Vermont in particular has so much to offer everyone this year.

STOWE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO