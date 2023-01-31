Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BUILD UP BIG LEAD AND HANG ON TO A 6-4 OVER EAST GRAND FORKS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 5-1 lead just over 11 minutes to go in the game but watched the East Grand Green Wave score three times in a span of six and a half minutes and were within 5-4 with 2:23 to go in the game. The Pirates Addie Fee scored a power play goal with four seconds to go in the game to put it away for sure as the Pirates defeated the Green Wave for the third time this year, 6-4 at the Kim Braaten Arena in Mayville, North Dakota.
PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL BEATS WARROAD IN OT
FIRST HALF – — Crookston would start the game ice cold on the offensive side of the ball, while Warroad would jump out to a 12-0 lead. The Pirates would finally get on the board at the 12:41 mark of the half thanks to a Reggie Winjum three-pointer. The Pirates would rely on their long-range shooting to score their next nine points all from behind the arc, while the Warriors’ Gage Thompson would net nine points off three-pointers to keep the Pirates from cutting the lead. At the 8:00 minute mark, Warroad was sitting with a comfortable twelve-point lead, up 24-12. Crookston would slowly chip away at the lead, shutting down Thompson. Hunter Nicholas would get his game going by cleaning up rebounds and adding six points in the first half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Tanner Giese with five minutes left would bring the Pirates within ten points, still trailing 25-33. Warroad would go on a 6-2 run with two minutes left in the half before the Pirates wound end the first half on a 7-0 run to end the half down 34-39. Crookston was led by Tanner Giese with 16 points at the half, while Warroad’s Gage Thompson led the Warriors with 11 points.
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO WADENA-DEER CREEK – ON KROX RADIO
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
GREENWAY SCORES TWICE IN SECOND PERIOD FOR 2-1 WIN OVER PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team honored their seven seniors (Jaren Bailey, Dalton Delude, Jackson Demarais, Jack Doda, Thor Harbott, Nathan Kelly, and Zach Tahran) on Friday night as the Pirates hosted the Greenway Raiders on Senior Night. Jack Doda scored, but the Raiders spoiled the Pirates Senior Night with two goals in the second period for a 2-1 win.
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GREENWAY ON SENIOR NIGHT
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is coming off a 2-2 tie against Park Rapids earlier this week. The Pirates are 2-15-1 on the year and will be hosting Greenway of Coleraine tonight at the Crookston Sports Center. The game will also serve as Senior Night and the Pirates will be honoring their seven seniors. The Raiders come into the game with a record of 7-11 and have lost three straight. We will have the game on the KROX Live Video Stream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 7:30 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS ROSEAU IN LAST CROOKSTON HOME GAME OF SEASON
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team will host the Roseau Rams tonight in what will be the last game of the season on their ‘Crookston’ home ice!! The Pirates have played only seven home games in Crookston this season, which was caused by beefing up their schedule and playing five games in tournaments in Thief River Falls and Warroad. They are 6-1 on home ice with only a loss to #3 AA Gentry Academy. The Pirates will finish off their regular season tomorrow night vs East Grand Forks at Mayville, N.D., which will be a home game for the Pirates. Crookston is 15-5-2 on the year, while Roseau is 14-10 after they were beaten by Warroad 9-2 on Monday.
ROSEAU SCORES THREE QUICK SECOND PERIOD GOALS TO BEAT CROOKSTON
The Roseau Rams scored three goals in the first four minutes and five seconds of the second period and would go on to a 4-1 win over the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team at the Crookston Sports Center on Senior Night!. To start the game, both teams appeared to...
Athlete of the Week – Reese Swanson
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey player Reese Swanson. “When I think of Reese (Swanson) I think key player to our program,” said Pirates coach Emily Meyer. “She is the kind of player that regardless of where she plays, she can have success and thrive. I think everyone kind of looks to her to make big plays when we need them, and she’s just having a great season.”
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KNOWLEDGE BOWL TEAMS FINISH 2ND, 10TH, AND 29TH
The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the Crookston competition on Wednesday and finished 2nd, 10th, and 29th place. Crookston Blue finished 2nd place – David Threatt, Tessa Weber, Zara Baig, Tatum Lubinski, and Mareile Meyer. Crookston Gold finished 10th – Gabe Noah, Nathan Johanneck, Nathan Kelly,...
UND national champion hockey player, Fargo sports broadcaster dies at 65
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Travis Dunn, an award-winning Fargo sports broadcaster on 740 The Fan and KFGO, died Wednesday. He was 65. A Winnipeg, Manitoba native, Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota and was a defenseman on the 1979-80 National Championship team which is in the UND Hall of Fame. He was drafted to play for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues out of college.
North Dakota mourns the loss of former player
A former UND hockey player and broadcaster Travis Dunn has died at the age of 65. Dunn passed away Wednesday (2/1) while in Des Moines, Iowa. The Winnipeg (Manitoba) native played two seasons at North Dakota, helping the Fighting Sioux reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1979 and 1980 as a defenseman.
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Time of Service Announcement
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Ray Ecklund will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one prior to the service. The Mass will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
Randy Goosen – Notice of Passing
Randy Goosen, 62, of Fisher, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, in Benedictine Living Community Crookston. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL SNOW FEST BEGINS NEXT WEEK
The Crookston High School’s annual Snow Fest is next week, February 6-10, with the theme of a Snow Fest Road Trip, where for each day of the week, the school will hold special themes for the students based on four states around the United States. Student Council Advisor Linda...
CROOKSTON POLICE LOBBY CLOSED ON FEBRUARY 3 DUE TO WATERMAIN BREAK
Due to an unforeseen circumstance with the watermain leak, the Crookston Police Department Lobby will also be closed on Friday, February 3. Call 218-281-3111 for all non-emergency calls and 911 in case of an emergency.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES SAMPLE BALLOT FOR PUBLIC REFERENDUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 593 (Crookston), Minnesota, on February 14, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:. School District Question. Approval of School...
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEVER BEGINS THIS SUNDAY WITH WINTER FEST
Fitness Fever is back for the month of February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in the area. Outdoor family activities across Polk County will be offered every Sunday in February and are free for the entire region.
FOSSTON POLICE RESPOND TO A STOLEN TAXI, SUSPECT ARRESTED IN BEMIDJI
On January 31, 2023 at approximately 6:51 PM, the Fosston Police Department was dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had gone in to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen. Upon...
