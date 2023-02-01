Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in
As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
WGAL
What to know about your high PPL bill, and what you can do about it
The News 8 On Your Side investigative team continues to dig into higher-than-expected PPL Electric Utilities bills. In this article, we review customer complaints, growing frustrations, PPL's response, and we explain simple ways you may even be able to start saving money right now on your electric bill. Bookmark this...
Montgomery County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Montgomery County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6abc plugged in the details of why.
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
local21news.com
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
wesb.com
Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order
Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
abc27.com
Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers
Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
This Pa. city may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks
A city in Pennsylvania may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WXII 12
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
tourcounsel.com
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
