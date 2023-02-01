ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WGAL

What to know about your high PPL bill, and what you can do about it

The News 8 On Your Side investigative team continues to dig into higher-than-expected PPL Electric Utilities bills. In this article, we review customer complaints, growing frustrations, PPL's response, and we explain simple ways you may even be able to start saving money right now on your electric bill. Bookmark this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order

Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
ERIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania

Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
FRACKVILLE, PA

