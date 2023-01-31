Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'
Amid mounting pressure over the Biden administration’s handling of classified documents, a new Quinnipiac University poll is giving fresh insight into how Americans feel about the investigation. NBC News’ Mark Murray has the details. Jan. 19, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Karine Jean-Pierre shredded after dodges on Biden classified documents: 'Not qualified for this job''
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was under fire from reporters earlier Tuesday, following the discovery of more classified documents of Biden's.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
7 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's growing document scandal
Joe Heller | Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2023 Claytoonz.com Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2023 MediaNews Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs
Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Hunter Biden's email to Burisma business partner infers 'direct access' to classified information: Cruz
Lawyers in the Biden document scandal alleged the president donated 1,850 boxes of material and 415 gigabytes of digital records to the University of Delaware.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too
The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Comments / 0