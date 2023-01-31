Rockets enter February with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. still out

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As the calendar turns to February, the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets (12-38) still don’t have their starting backcourt in place.

Point guard Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) and shooting guard Jalen Green (right calf contusion) will miss their 10th and second consecutive games, respectively, when the Rockets host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Both are out.

Between the two, Green appears closer to a return. At Monday’s team practice, acting head coach John Lucas said Green was “progressing nicely and doing well.” Porter, on the other hand, has missed three weeks and has yet to resume basketball activities.

Green is averaging 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season. Porter is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.0 minutes. Green is Houston’s leading scorer, while Porter ranks first in assists and second in points.

With both starting guards out, second-year guard Josh Christopher has re-emerged in Houston’s rotation in recent games. Though the Rockets own the NBA’s worst record, they have gone 2-2 in their last four games.