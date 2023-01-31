Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston. Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
Missouri man hospitalized after crash with a semi
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Travis W. Evans, 32, Osburn, was southbound on Route K and failed to yield at U.S. 36. An eastbound 2018 Freightliner semi...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night
In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
KMZU
Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County arrests: car theft suspect
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Jan. 29, including the latest arrest of a 2021 car theft suspect. Brian Valdez, 48, of Leavenworth, Kan., was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant after he failed to appear in court. Court records say Valdez did...
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
WIBW
Brown Co. Sheriff asks for stolen traffic signs back before an accident ensues
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in stolen traffic signs, and the office is asking for those responsible to return the signs before an accident ensues. The Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of speed limit signs, stop signs,...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation ordered for Ritalin violation
FALLS CITY – Shelby Kuker, 32, of Falls City was sentenced to three years probation for delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place in March of 2022. She was also sentenced to 20 days in jail for possession of money during a drug violation. The court sealed...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
