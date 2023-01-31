ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston. Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant

A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night

In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident

DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County arrests: car theft suspect

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Jan. 29, including the latest arrest of a 2021 car theft suspect. Brian Valdez, 48, of Leavenworth, Kan., was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant after he failed to appear in court. Court records say Valdez did...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation ordered for Ritalin violation

FALLS CITY – Shelby Kuker, 32, of Falls City was sentenced to three years probation for delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place in March of 2022. She was also sentenced to 20 days in jail for possession of money during a drug violation. The court sealed...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam

AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
AUBURN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy