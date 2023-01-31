ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
WUSA

'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
WUSA

'Bruiser' Trailer: Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall Examine the Effects of Toxic Masculinity (Exclusive)

Bruiser, Onyx Collective's first acquired narrative feature, is a Miles Warren-directed searing examination of fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. The film's trailer -- debuting exclusively on ET -- follows 14-year-old Darious as he explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter who comes into his life unexpectedly and turns everything on its head.
WUSA

'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues

The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
WUSA

Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
WUSA

Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)

Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
WUSA

Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Co-Star Scott Foley in Birthday TikTok

Kerry Washington and Scott Foley had a Scandal reunion with a fun birthday TikTok! The former co-stars celebrated Washington's big day with a video collaboration. In the TikTok, Washington is decked out in a multi-colored birthday tiara and pointed hat. She has her phone up to her ear, calling Foley. The duo is lip-syncing to a popular voice recording on the social media app.
WUSA

How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
WUSA

How Rita Moreno's Grandson Helped Her Land 'Fast X' Role (Exclusive)

The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, so it's only fitting that got some help from her own familia in landing her a role in the upcoming Fast X!. "Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno said with a laugh at the premiere of her new film, 80 For Brady, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
WUSA

Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...

